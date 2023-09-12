CLEARWATER — “Things My Mother Taught Me” by Katherine DiSavino is currently being presented at Early Bird Dinner Theater, 13355 49th St. N.
This limited engagement will run through Oct. 22. The production is directed by Jessica Burchfield and features Lenny Agnello, Mike Arnold, Rick Bronson, Donna Donnelly, Georgia Kosloski, Alaina Rahaim Miller and Chase Tomberlin. Alan Mohney Jr. designed and constructed the set and Brianna Alfieri is stage managing. Brianna Alfieri, Elizabeth Bell, Jim Bowe, Michael Kenneth Fahr and Lonzell Wilson will understudy.
“It so charming and funny,” said Susan Fletcher Linardos, producer. “Our audiences will have so much fun watching this hilarious and heartwarming comedy.”
This is the third show Burchfield has directed at Early Bird.
“This play is a delightful glimpse into the reality of growing up, moving on, and realizing you had what you needed all along,” said Burchfield. “It is about family, love, and life, all wrapped up in comedy and heartfelt moments. This cast is incredibly talented and brings such joy to the Early Bird stage. It is my absolute honor and privilege to work with each of them.”
The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Catering onsite by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. Visit earlybirddinnertheater.com or email susan.ebdt@yahoo.com for specific availability.
Coming in November, Early Bird Dinner Theater will present the comedy “Making God Laugh,” directed by Rick Bronson.