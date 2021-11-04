TAMPA — Larry the Cable Guy will bring his “Remain Seated” comedy tour to the Tampa Bay area with performances Thursday, Nov. 11, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., at the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $70. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Daniel Whitney — professionally known as Larry the Cable Guy — is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country. His road to stardom included the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour,” which grossed more than $15 million. The ensemble cast of comedians included Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall. The tour’s success led to “Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie,” which premiered on Comedy Central in November of 2003 and at the time was the highest rated movie in the channel’s history. The sequel, “Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again,” has sold more than three million units.
In March of 2006, the Blue Collar boys reunited to shoot “Blue Collar Comedy Tour, One For The Road” in Washington, D.C., at the Warner Theater. The movie had its world premiere on Comedy Central June 4, 2006, again receiving some of the highest ratings. The soundtrack was nominated for a 2006 Grammy Award.
“Lord, I Apologize,” Whitney’s first comedy album release, has reached gold status, selling more than 500,000 copies. The CD was No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts for 15 weeks in a row. His DVD special “Git-R-Done” has sold more than 1 million copies and has been certified platinum. He was Billboard’s 2005 Comedy Artist of the year and Comedy Album of the Year, and he received the Billboard Top Comedy Tour Award in 2006. He is a bestselling author and his 2005 book “Git-R-Done” debuted at No. 26 on the New York Times bestseller list. Whitney was named to Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2012.
Whitney has starred in movies such as “Jingle All the Way 2,” “A Madea Christmas,” “Tooth Fairy 2,” and his first feature “Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector.” When “Health Inspector” was released on DVD in August 2006 it sold more than one million copies in the first week of release. Additionally, he is the voice of the beloved Mater in the Golden Globe winning animated 2006 Disney/Pixar feature film “Cars,” and in its sequels.