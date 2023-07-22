SOUTH PASADENA — Creative Pinellas and the city of South Pasadena are seeking artists for a new mural project in the city of South Pasadena.
The current call is for three murals on Pasadena Avenue by local muralists that live and work in the surrounding areas.
“We are excited about this partnership with the city and the opportunity to create more opportunities for artists living and working in Pinellas County to create and compensate for their work, while adding to the vibrancy and quality of life experience in South Pasadena,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “This mural project adds even more excitement and interest to the area and further enhances the Arts Coast experience.”
A first call to artists got underway July 11 and will close on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The first round of murals should be completed in November.
The second call to artists, which will add another three to five murals to the project, will launch in late November. This program is open to all Pinellas County based artists or have strong ties to the area.
The South Pasadena mural locations for the first cycle are: Leverocks, 840 Pasadena Ave. S.; Pasadena Liquor and Fine Wines, 1100 Pasadena Ave. S.; and Florida Groves Winery, 1500 Pasadena Ave. S.
All dates and Locations are subject to change.
Interested artists can find more details on the Creative Pinellas website at creativepinellas.org/opportunity/south-pasadena-mural-project/, including the budget for each mural and important guidelines.
“I am thrilled to see this initiative come to fruition,” said Mayor Arthur Penny. “South Pasadena is a beautiful city, and the addition of these murals will only enhance our unique charm and character. I would encourage our local businesses to embrace this opportunity and let us add some color to your walls and our community.”
The South Pasadena Mural Project is a partnership with intentions to create appealing spaces that uplift, intrigue and show what makes South Pasadena so special and to beautify the commercial corridor. The goal will be for people to slow down, see amazing murals, and view what South Pasadena has to offer to locals and tourists alike while also giving residents and local businesses pride in their city.
“The goal of the project is to make the city more visible through the installation of vibrant and impactful public art,” said City Administrator Carley Lewis. “We look forward to collaborating with Creative Pinellas, local businesses, artists, and members of the public to enrich the area and add life to the streetscape.”
There will be an online artist information session on Thursday, July 20, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Artists are invited to come learn about the project, ask questions about the process or locations.
Registration is at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R7ne_bzyRTqRObuBsn15sg.