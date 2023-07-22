Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy late. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.