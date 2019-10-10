Visionary blues star Selwyn Birchwood to perform in Safety Harbor
SAFETY HARBOR — Selwyn Birchwood will perform Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com or call 727-725-4018.
Birchwood is touring in support of “Pick Your Poison,” his latest Alligator Records release. On the album, Birchwood and his band — saxophonist Regi Oliver, bassist Huff Wright and drummer Courtney “Big Love” Girlie — take a major step forward, crafting visionary blues for a new generation of forward-looking fans.
With his fiery guitar and lap steel playing, his trailblazing, instantly memorable songs and gritty, unvarnished vocals, Birchwood is among the most extraordinary young stars in the blues. His deep familiarity with blues tradition allows him to bust the genre wide open, adding new sounds, colors and textures, all delivered with a revival tent preacher’s fervor and a natural storyteller’s charisma.
Birchwood’s high-octane blues — at once deeply rooted, funky and up-to-the-minute — are played with passion and honest emotion. With his band feeding off his drive and exuberance, the striking 6-foot 3-inch tall young man with his trademark Afro roams the stage — often barefoot — ripping out memorable guitar licks with ease, his soulful, rocks-and-gravel vocals firing up the crowd. His ability to win over an audience — any audience — s proven night after night on the bandstand.
Second Saturday ArtWalk set
ST. PETERSBURG — The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk on Saturday, Oct. 12, 5 to 9 p.m.
The monthly event allows attendees to explore St. Petersburg’s five exciting arts districts as more than 40 artists’ studios and galleries open their doors. Many of the ArtWalk galleries celebrate the opening of brand new exhibitions each month. It’s an exciting time to see new work by local and national artists, enjoy refreshments and often live music.
For a map and list of participants, visit www.stpeteartsalliance.org.
Creative Pinellas to present Bay2Bay Wearable Art Exhibit
LARGO — Creative Pinellas will host an opening night show for the Bay2Bay Wearable Art Exhibit Saturday, Oct. 12, 6 to 9 p.m., at 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo.
The opening night show will feature designers and models, a photography wall, bar, student wearable art exhibit, gift shop and a special performance by Kapok Aerial Acts. The event is free to attend.
This exhibit is a major retrospective of Tampa Bay’s world class wearable art designers with over 100 custom wearable art items. Adrianne Butler and her team of Garden Fairies received a grant from Creative Pinellas to present this high-quality exhibit and performance to the gallery.
The exhibit will remain open to the public in the gallery at Creative Pinellas. Hours are Sunday, Oct. 13, noon to 5 p.m.; and Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 16-20, noon to 5 p.m.
“Creative Pinellas is thrilled to host such an exciting and unique show in our gallery space,” said Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas. “The interest in this exhibit has been tremendous. Events such as this one help us in our goal to reach new people and provide arts and cultural experiences that every resident and visitor in Pinellas County can enjoy.”
The Garden Fairies wearable art is inspired by nature and often incorporates recycled materials and fabrics. The designs feature the freedom to create with no boundaries. Many of the pieces to be shown were recently exhibited at New York Fashion Week.
For information, visit Creativepinellas.org/bay2baywearableart or email Sherri Kelly at sherri.kelly@creativepinellas.org.
Artlofts to open new exhibit
ST. PETERSBURG — An opening reception for “Legacy,” a new exhibit featuring works by Javier Dones, will take place Saturday, Oct. 12, 5 to 9 p.m., at Artlofts Gallery, 10 Fifth St. N., St. Petersburg.
The exhibit will present a reflection of the legacy of Jack Lebowitz on the 10th anniversary of his death. Lebowitz was Dones’ mentor. The public can view the scope of Lebowitz’ vision through this display of Dones’ work.
The exhibit will continue through Oct. 31. It is free and open to the public.
For information, call Rebecca Skelton at 727-449-5146.
Gallery exhibit, book signing to feature Andra Douglas
ST. PETERSBURG — An evening with Andra Douglas will be presented Friday, Nov. 8, 5 to 9 p.m., at the ArtsXchange, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg.
Cost is $30 a person. To purchase tickets, visit www.warehouseartsdistrictstpete.org/event-3579052/Registration. For information, call 727-826-7211.
In her book “Black and Blue,” Douglas describes her upbringing and the adversity she faced to become who she is today: a highly-regarded award-winning artist, an author, and owner of the women’s professional football team, the New York Sharks. Douglas will share the wisdom that comes from becoming who you were meant to be and letting your strengths and creativity shine through.
Douglas attended Florida State University playing rugby, flag football and excelling at golf while majoring in communications design to hone her art and photographic skills. Moving to New York City to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, Douglas became a leader in her field, nabbing a coveted job with Cosmopolitan magazine and rising to become a vice president/creative director at WarnerVision Entertainment/Atlantic Records. Later, she was a creative consultant to high-profile clients including Disney, Universal Records, and BMG Music.
The Warehouse Arts District Association is excited to bring Douglas’s mixed media artwork to the ArtsXchange.
Fort Harrison Hotel swing dance to benefit Seaside Seabird Sanctuary
CLEARWATER — An elegant charity swing dance will be presented Thursday, Oct. 17, in the Oval Ballroom and Terrace, 10th floor, at the Fort Harrison Hotel, 210 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
Attendees will take a step back in time to the elegant oval ballroom at the historic Fort Harrison Hotel that has been restored to its original grandeur. A monthly swing dance fundraiser for charity, October will benefit the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. A swing dance lesson will be offered from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m., followed by the dance from 7:45 to 10 p.m. The Flag Band will provide music. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Admission is $20. Tickets are pre-sold. Call Savoy South Dance at 727-564-6847 or Seaside Seabird Sanctuary 727-391-6211. RSVP is required up to two days prior. Attire is dressy casual to vintage elegant.
Art in the PARC to benefit Inspired Arts Program
ST. PETERSBURG — PARC’s 12th annual Art in the PARC event will take place Friday, Nov. 1, 3 to 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Corporate office at 299 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Admission is free to the public. For information, call Mattie Mingst at 727-341-6931 or email inspired@parc-fl.org.
As part of Florida Shines On, a special project sponsored by the Florida state Department Division of Cultural Affairs, Art in the PARC highlights artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This event offers guests the opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy food and drinks, purchase custom paintings, jewelry, pottery, candles, fabric sculptures and much more.
The Florida Shines On 2019-20 traveling exhibition features works of art from the Inspired Artist Studios at PARC in St. Petersburg, a nonprofit organization where children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can express fully their artistic talents. Providing support for Art in the PARC, dozens of emerging artists with special needs will have their unique pieces of art on display and available for purchase at the event. All artists receive 50% of the proceeds from the sale of their one-of-a-kind creations. There will also be a special performance by PARC’s Inspired Choir starting at 6 p.m. that will take place in the lobby of Duke Energy’s corporate office.
SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival set
ST. PETERSBURG — Returning for its fifth year, the SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival will once again ignite the City of the Arts with a diverse collection of public art from renowned local, national and international mural artists.
The festival, which has received widespread international attention, will run Oct. 18-26. It is an outdoor art exhibition founded with a seed grant from the mayor’s office of cultural affairs, and produced by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance with local artists and community members. This year’s mural festival will feature five international artists in addition to U.S. and local artists, including 13 wall artists, 12 corner canvas murals and one bus partnership with Carmada.
Participating international artists include Christoph and Florin Schmidt, known as the Low Bros, from Germany; the London-based artist Shok-1; Taj Tenfold from Jamaica; George Rose from Australia and Paola Delfin from Mexico. Other out-of-area artists taking part in the festival are Drew Merritt of Los Angeles, California; Morning Breath of New York City; and Taylor White of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Tampa Bay area artists scheduled to take part in the festival include Palehorse, Jimmy Breen and Anthony Freese, Princess Smith, Leo Gomez, Reda3sb, David Charlton and the Vitale Bros, among others.
For festival details, visit www.shinemuralfest.com.