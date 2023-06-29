SEMINOLE — First Friday Seminole will celebrate America with the Risky Business Band, performing Friday, July 7, 6 to 9 p.m., in front of Studio Movie Grill in Seminole City Center, 11201 Park Blvd. N., Seminole.
Risky Business is a collection of Tampa Bay musicians with projects spanning four decades. Each member brings a unique musical aesthetic, adding to how dynamic and versatile the group can be. The band will bring a 1980s dance-party atmosphere to First Friday, making for an incredible, unforgettable experience.
Each First Friday features entertainment complemented by prize giveaways, a raffle and more. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Seminole Lake Rotary Club's Red Sled Initiative as well as Irish 31 iCare Foundation and Cheers to Public Service Initiative.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. Coolers are not allowed, and food and drinks will be available for purchase from Seminole City Center tenants and vendors.
Vendors other than Seminole City Center tenants are not permitted. The event is subject to change due to weather.
For information, visit www.seminolecitycenter.com.