TAMPA — Country music star Chris Stapleton has extended his “All-American Road Show” tour produced by Live Nation. The added dates include a performance Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $80. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The concert also will include performances by special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade.
The performances add to triumphant year for Stapleton, who won three awards at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album for “Starting Over,” Best Country Solo Performance for “You Should Probably Leave,” and Best Country Song for “Cold.” Stapleton also performed “Cold”— a song written with his longtime bandmates J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon along with Dave Cobb — during the live awards broadcast.
“You Should Probably Leave” reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts, marking his third No. 1 as an artist following 2021’s “Starting Over” and 2018’s “Broken Halos.” He also earned Best Country Tour at the 33rd annual Pollstar Awards and was recently the subject of an in-depth profile at CBS’ “60 Minutes.”
The achievements further celebrate Stapleton’s acclaimed album, “Starting Over,” which is out now on Mercury Records Nashville. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and landed on several Best of 2020 lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times.
Born in Lexington, Kentucky, Stapleton has won eight Grammy Awards, 14 CMA awards, and 10 ACM awards. He is one of the country’s most respected musicians.
Following 2015’s quintuple platinum breakthrough solo debut album, “Traveller,” Stapleton released two No. 1 albums in 2017. Both “From a Room: Volume 1,” certified platinum, and “From a Room: Volume 2,” certified gold, take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb.
Stapleton was recently announced as the first-ever Artist-Songwriter of the Decade recipient by the Academy of Country Music.