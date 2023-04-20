TAMPA — Following their massive tour run supporting Inhaler, rising SoCal garage rock band Sun Room recently set out on their own headline East Coast run. The tour makes a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Monday, May 1, at Crowbar, 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa.
Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 the day of the show. For information, call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com.
With support from Willis, the band has been making its way from Knoxville, Tenn., down the East Coast. They will finish the tour with a bang at Atlanta's Shaky Knees festival in early May.
Sun Room is Southern California's newest four-piece rock band. The lineup features Luke Asgian on lead vocals and guitar; Ashton Minnich on guitar; Max Pinamonti on bass; and Gibby Anderson on drums. Sun Room first formed by playing local house shows amongst the young surf community in Southern California but after a series of viral moments, two of their singles "Crashed My Bike" and "Something That You're Missing" were included on the Netflix series, “Outer Banks.” Later that year, the band hosted a series of headline shows including sold out dates in Los Angeles, San Diego and a set at Austin City Limits Music Festival, before supporting Irish rock band Inhaler in the United States.
In 2022, Sun Room went on to open for Louis Tomlinson on his sold out North American tour before re-joining him on his South/Central American tour. In between the two runs, Sun Room was invited to re-join Inhaler on their European tour. While balancing an international touring schedule, Sun Room released two singles "Clementine" and "I Want You" each paired with music videos. Making their way back to the U.S. after playing in 24 different countries throughout summer 2022, Sun Room embarked on their first headline tour across North America, selling over 13,000 tickets from September to October.
In February, Sun Room released their highly anticipated new EP “Outta Their Minds,” winning the praise of AltPress, DIY, The Line of Best Fit, Atwood Magazine and many others for their brash, modern California take on the ’60s British Invasion sound. Leading up to the release of their EP, Sun Room released their singles “Cadillac” and “Kaden’s Van” with official videos for both. The young band has drummed up a reputation as one of the most explosive live acts performing today.