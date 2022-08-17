TAMPA — The Black Keys are on the road for their “Dropout Boogie Tour,” a 32-date North American run produced by Live Nation. The outing got underway July 9 in Las Vegas, and it will roll into the Tampa Bay area for a show Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $40. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The tour is the band’s first string of shows since touring in support of their 2019 studio album “Let’s Rock” on Nonesuch. Band of Horses is supporting The Black Keys on all dates.
The Black Keys are singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. Last year, the duo received its 14th Grammy nomination, this time for Best Contemporary Blues Album for “Delta Kream,” which was released in May 2021 by Nonesuch Records. The project, which features 11 Mississippi hill country blues songs by artists such as R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, was the band’s fifth consecutive top 10 debut on The Billboard 200.
Most recently, The Black Keys released the “Super Deluxe” 10th anniversary edition of their landmark seventh studio album, “El Camino,” in late 2021. “El Camino” was produced by Danger Mouse and The Black Keys and was recorded in the band’s then-new hometown of Nashville during the spring of 2011. The Black Keys won three awards at the 55th annual Grammys for “El Camino,” including Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album.
Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys have been called “rock royalty” by the Associated Press and “one of the best rock ‘n’ roll bands on the planet” by Uncut. Cutting their teeth playing small clubs, the band have gone on to sell out arena tours and have released nine previous studio albums: their debut “The Big Come Up” (2002), followed by “Thickfreakness” (2003) and “Rubber Factory” (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, “Magic Potion” (2006), “Attack & Release” (2008), “Brothers” (2010), “El Camino” (2011), “Turn Blue” (2014) and “Let’s Rock” (2019), plus a 10th anniversary edition of “Brothers” (2020). In May, The Black Keys released “Dropout Boogie,” their 11th studio album, on Nonesuch Records.
The band has won six Grammy Awards and a BRIT and headlined festivals in North America, South America, Mexico, Australia, and Europe.