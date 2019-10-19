CLEARWATER — Rocks the Cure will present Lifehouse Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $36. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Proceeds go to pediatric cancer research and helping to support the special needs of pediatric cancer patients and their families.
With the release of “Lifehouse: Greatest Hits” on Universal Music Enterprises, a chronological collection of the band’s 18 hit singles and best songs, this year marks a time for the band to look back on a remarkably successful career. Founded as Blyss in 1999 by singer/songwriter/guitarist Jason Wade in suburban Los Angeles while still a teen, Lifehouse has forged a path that most bands only dream about, topping the charts, having hit songs all over the radio, sharing the stage at arenas with the likes of the Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam and Matchbox Twenty.
Since bursting on to the scene in 2000 with “No Name Face” — their hit debut, which sported the chart-topping modern rock-turned Hot 100 No. 2 hit “Hanging by a Moment” — Lifehouse has released seven albums that have cumulatively sold more than 15 million around the world, spawning a string of multi-format airplay hits such as “You and Me,” “First Time,” “Whatever It Takes” and “Halfway Gone,” co-written by Wade with collaborator Jude Cole.
Lifehouse features Wade on vocals, guitar and piano; Rick Woolstenhulme on drums; and Bryce Soderberg on bass.
Stone Clover, a rock group from Detroit, will open the show.