EOT’s production of ‘Barnum’ is a kaleidoscope of movement & music
Talk about an enduring legacy: Phineas Taylor Barnum is as much a mythic figure as a prominent showman and entrepreneur. Born in 1810, his name lives on in the 21st century as an integral component of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and is, for all intents and purposes, synonymous with the word circus.
The man who is best known as a promoter of hoaxes and as co-founder of “The Greatest Show on Earth” is celebrated in the 1980 musical “Barnum,” with a book by Mark Bramble, lyrics by Michael Stewart, and music by Cy Coleman. Eight O’Clock Theatre is currently staging a production of “Barnum,” running through Aug. 13, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $31.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Lacking any particularly catchy, memorable songs, “Barnum” is the kind of show that requires an extraordinarily gifted cast and crew to make it truly come to life on stage. In this production, Domenic Bisesti stars in the titular role. Barnum’s life story is partitioned into abbreviated episodes depicting various monumental moments in the showman’s life, beginning with his acquisition of Joice Heth (Katrina Young), the “oldest woman alive.” Barnum successfully employs “humbug” — his gift for spinning credible fibs — to turn Heth into a successful attraction. Meanwhile, his wife Charity (Lisa Prieto) would prefer he choose a more respectable vocation and urges him to take a job in a clock factory. Barnum rejects the idea and soon purchases Scudder's American Museum in the hopes of making it successful by combining elements of menagerie, museum, lecture hall, wax museum, theater and sideshow engagements.
After the museum burns down, Barnum envisions a traveling circus and signs contracts with two headline acts: Tom Thumb (Sarah Dunn) and Jumbo the elephant. Next, he latches on to Jenny Lind (Gloria Rice), commencing a relationship that will blur the lines between business and pleasure.
Fortunately, this production is directed by Jason Tucker, who also serves as its musical director. Whether it was intentional or not, Tucker has latched on to a throwaway line that compares Barnum’s life to “living inside a pinwheel.” It appears Tucker fashioned his high-energy, flashy, wonderfully flamboyant presentation around the aesthetic that phrase evokes.
This production is more than theater: It is a colorful, frenetic spectacle, and a mesmerizing manifestation of Barnum’s unique genius. That blend of cockiness and charisma is ably personified by Bisesti. Prieto and Rice are both so talented that they amplify the depth and emotion of their characters, helping to make this a more vivid and compelling story.
There are many standouts amongst this capable ensemble, including James Grenelle, who plays the Ringmaster, Victoria Baumann as Julius Goldschmidt; and Young, who plays Heth as well as a blues singer.
As is always the case with Eight O’Clock Theatre, the staging is as eye-popping as it is masterful. Tucker’s production dazzles the audience with aerial acrobatics, meticulous choreography, and impressive feats of gymnastics. Capturing the look and feel of the big top on a theater stage can’t be an easy task, yet that’s exactly what the crew accomplished, with imaginative contributions from Debbi Lastinger, costumes; Tom Hansen, set design; Rose Gillespie, props; and Dalton Hamilton, lighting design. The show also utilizes an orchestra, conducted by Tucker.
Don’t expect “Barnum” to provide an accurate biographical sketch of the master of malarkey. Instead, it offers an idealistic interpretation of a figure whose life is becoming blurred with the tall tales and humbuggery he propagated to inflate his reputation. That inimitably American embodiment of bluster and bombast and charm is weirdly fascinating — and sometimes frighteningly enthralling.
In this case, it’s both fun and harmless to celebrate a legendary prevaricator, and to understand him as someone who wanted to entertain, amuse, and fascinate us. Eight O’Clock Theatre’s production of “Barnum” certainly achieves those objectives with virtuosity, pomp, and flair.
So, step right up and see the show!