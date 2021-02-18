ST. PETERSBURG — Comedian Brian Regan will take the stage Friday, April 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $55 and are on sale now, online only, at TheMahaffey.com.
Considered by critics, fans and fellow comedians as one of the best stand-ups in the country, Regan recently announced a string of new Florida tour dates for his upcoming comedy tour, including a socially distanced performance at the Mahaffey.
Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country. Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, his non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.
On Feb. 23, Regan will star in his second Netflix stand-up special, “Brian Regan: On the Rocks.” His first Netflix special, “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers,” premiered to rave reviews in 2017. It is available as a vinyl album.
Regan stars in his own Netflix series, “Stand Up and Away! With Brian Regan,” which premiered in 2018. Regan and Jerry Seinfeld executive produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.
Regan received accolades for his portrayal of Mugsy, a recovering addict who is estranged from his family, in the Peter Farrelly TV series “Loudermilk,” starring Ron Livingston. Farrelly personally cast Regan in the series, which premiered in 2017. The first two seasons aired on the Audience Network. Season 3 was just released on Amazon Prime in the UK, Germany, Italy and Canada.
Regan made his London debut in 2019 at the Leicester Square Theatre and he made his Kennedy Center debut with two sold-out shows in March 2019. He appeared at Carnegie Hall in 2017 following years of performances in New York City’s finest theaters including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, the Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. His tour has included visits to Denver’s legendary 8,600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 12,500-seat EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City.
The Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater has put together new health and safety protocols to ensure all guests can come and enjoy live entertainment in a safe setting. New procedures include requiring all guests to wear face coverings while inside the venue, deep cleaning and sanitizing the theater before and after every performance, increased cleaning measures in the lobby, and a new safety screening upon arrival with temperature checks performed by members of St. Anthony’s Clinic.
For information about the Mahaffey’s New Experience, visit TheMahaffey.com/About/NewExperience.