Mahaffey Theater to welcome Il Divo

ST. PETERSBURG — Il Divo will perform Friday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $49.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
The popular quartet is on the road with “A Holiday Song Celebration.” Il Divo will be performing a selection of merry classics in this distinct holiday spectacular. The tour kicked off Nov. 17 in Boston and will visit cities across the United States and Canada, with stops in New York, Toronto, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, and many more. The tour will conclude Dec. 22 in San Diego.
Il Divo will perform songs from “The Christmas Collection,” their compilation of merry classics that was certified Platinum by the RIAA. The audience can expect to hear memorable interpretations of familiar Christmas melodies for a heart-warming start to the festive season.
Discovered and mentored by Simon Cowell over 15 years ago, Il Divo has become the consummate tenor powerhouse vocal group with four sold-out world tours to date, over 30 million albums sold, 160 gold and platinum albums in 33 countries to their credit. Il Divo was also the first classical crossover artists to have an album debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.
It's been more than a decade since Cowell brought Urs Buhler, Sébastien Izambard, Carlos Marin and David Miller together to form Il Divo. The four-piece multi-national vocal group remains one of the millennium’s greatest musical phenomena. With over 30 million albums sold and 160 certified gold and platinum hits in 35 different countries, the quartet pioneered the genre of operatic pop, or “popera,” in classical crossover music. In 2006, the Guinness World Records listed them as the most commercially successful classical crossover group in international music history.
According to an artist biography provided by Red Light Management, Il Divo’s 2018 album “Timeless,” their first on Decca Gold, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Albums chart. The album is their eighth collection to reach the pole position on that list, starting with their self-titled debut in 2004. This collection, featuring a classic mix of favorite pop and traditional standards in four languages, marks the first time that the group’s members have executive produced one of their recordings and curated the song selections.
“We chose songs that have a timeless quality, many of which were part of classic movies, including ‘Smile,’ which was in Charlie Chaplin’s film ‘Modern Times’ in 1936 and was a song for which Chaplin composed the music,” Marin said.
“Timeless” was produced and mixed by Alberto Quintero, who has worked with Il Divo on previous recordings and also served as arranger on the recording, which features a 60-piece orchestra.
Ever committed to breaking new ground, the videos they created for the first four singles — “Hola,” “Aqui Esperandote,” “Unforgettable” and “Angels” — follow a single storyline and are all shot in the same style and take place in the same “universe.” “Smile,” the final single, brings a stirring conclusion to the visual narrative. The band created the concept for the videos themselves and Miller co-directed them with veteran music video director Frank Borin.
At their outset, Buhler (Switzerland), Marin (Spain), Izambard (France) and Miller (United States) were four strangers of different nationalities, each with a distinguished but very different musical background. Miller (tenor) was a conservatory-trained opera singer, whose most acclaimed performance was Baz Luhrmann’s “La Boheme on Broadway.” Marin (baritone) had been a child vocal prodigy — the “Little Caruso” — recording his first album at age 8, and a huge musical theatre star in Europe. Buhler (tenor) played violin, clarinet, piano, guitar and drums and had even fronted a heavy metal band as a teenager before choosing the operatic/classical route. Izambard was a talented singer-songwriter and pop star in France whose single “Si Tu Savais” had reached #1 on the French charts.
Initially, all they shared was their passion for their music, together with a certain curiosity at having been recruited into the quartet. But when they sang together, something exceptional happened. The stellar success of their first album, “Il Divo,” left no doubt that Il Divo were far more than music industry hype. Released in 2004, the album sold more than a million copies in the UK alone in its first six weeks, and ultimately topped the charts in 12 countries. Their first world tour sold out concerts in 69 cities in 18 countries. They stirred a longing in audiences with their crossover of the classical and the popular, the multiple languages, the crescendo the operatic brings to much-loved hits and their refusal to be intimidated by the preconceptions of what was high-brow and what was commercial.
“Simon Cowell is a very convincing man, but there really was no template for what he wanted to do, and once we were in the recording studio it was up to us to find a way to make it work,” said Miller. “It wasn’t easy: four solo singers, three operatic, one pop, four different countries, all kinds of language barriers. Simon said, ‘Here’s a bunch of songs, make me proud.’ It was a massive experiment, really.”
Miller explained that Il Divo strives to be outside box as they revamp something people are already familiar with.
“For instance, with ‘Unbreak my Heart,’ we put it in a different language, so that gave it a layer of distance from the version everyone knows,” he said. “It was men singing it, which was another layer; and then it was multiple voices, which is another layer. It goes further and further out of the box, but with a melody that everybody is familiar with — so when they first hear it, they’re not sure why they know this piece of music already. It’s as if they’re hearing it for the first time. At a certain moment, the lightbulb turns on, and they realize why it’s familiar. It shows that although music can get codified, it really has no boundaries in the way it can be interpreted and reinterpreted and reconfigured, and still have a huge impact.”