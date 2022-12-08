Dec. 9
The Outlaws Yuletide Jam, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus Holiday Concert, Friday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and military. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Girl Talk, Friday, Dec. 9, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Friday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Keller Williams, Friday, Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
For King + Country, Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $24.99. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 10
Danielle Nicole, Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, Tampa. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Cannibal Corpse, Saturday, Dec. 10, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
Dec. 11
Taylor Dayne, Sunday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m., at the Palladium, St. Petersburg. Visit mypalladium.org.
John Tesh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
Art in the Park, Sunday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Pioneer Park, Dunedin. Visit www.CreativeArtistsGuild.club.
Luann de Lesseps: A Very Countess Christmas; Sunday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center, Tampa. Visit seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Ongoing
“How to Survive Your Family at Christmas,” through Dec. 11, at West Coast Players, Clearwater. Visit wcplayers.com.
“The Night Before,” through Dec. 24, at freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg. Visit freefalltheatre.com.
“Plaid Tidings,” through Dec. 24, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 18, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, Tampa. Visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
“Miracle on South Division Street,” through Dec. 18, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
“A Christmas Carol,” through Dec. 18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, Tarpon Springs. Visit tarponarts.org.