ST. PETERSBURG — Singer/songwriter Matt Maeson will perform Wednesday, June 7, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $37 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Maeson has proven the powerful impact of fully revealing his demons and damage. With the arrival of 2019’s “Bank on a Funeral,” the 29-year-old Virginia native made history as the first male solo artist to earn two No. 1 Alternative Radio hits from a debut album, thanks to the smash success of the confessional singles “Hallucinogenics” and “Cringe,” both of which went platinum.
Now boasting more than 1 billion streams, including his collaboration with Lana Del Rey on a remix of “Hallucinogenics,” the Nashville-based musician returns with his sophomore album, “Never Had to Leave,” a which embodies a newfound hopefulness while reinforcing the raw intensity and truth-telling that have defined Maeson’s music.
“The reason I make music is I want my songs to help people feel justified in whatever they’re feeling, especially if they’re going through hard times,” said Maeson. “When I was 17, I started performing in prisons as part of my parents’ prison ministry, and I realized what music could do as far as helping people feel dignified and less alone. It was a way of bringing light into one of the darkest possible places, and right away I knew I wanted to do that for everyone. Keeping that in mind has always motivated me to write as honestly as possible, without filtering anything out.”
Mainly produced by his longtime collaborator James Flannigan, “Never Had to Leave” came to life in a series of free-flowing, highly experimental sessions in Nashville, Los Angeles, and Maeson’s former homebase of Austin. For help in shaping the album’s chameleonic and combustible sound, Maeson enlisted musician-friends like drummer Rob Humphreys and guitarist Brennan Smiley of the Technicolors, ultimately arriving at a frenetic collision of rock-and-roll and folk and irresistibly gritty pop.
“This is definitely the most eclectic project I’ve ever done, which I’m sure is a byproduct of how the last few years have been so touch-and-go and strange,” Maeson said.
For Maeson, the making of “Never Had to Leave” fulfills the restless creativity that’s relentlessly fueled his musical output. To that end, his past work includes such left-of-center projects as “USERx” — the 2021 self-titled EP from his genre-blurring collaboration with hometown friend/producer Rozwell, which featured such diverse guests as Pusha T, Masego, West Banks and Manchester Orchestra.
“This record taught me to take as long as I need to make the album I want, instead of pushing out something because of outside pressure,” he said. “I’ve never been someone to try and force the inspiration. I think you’ve got to go out and experience life to find something to write about.”