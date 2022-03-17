CLEARWATER — The Lords of 52nd Street will perform Thursday, March 24, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $32. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.atthecap.com.
The famed lineup that backed singer-songwriter Billy Joel for over a decade, The Lords of 52nd Street — Legends of Billy Joel Band helped establish Joel’s formidable sound and sell 150 million records. The Lords of 52nd Street is led by multi-instrumentalist Richie Cannata, drummer/percussionist Liberty DeVitto and guitarist Russell Javors. Four of the five Joel albums released during their tenure reached the Top 10 on the Billboard charts, including “The Stranger,” “52nd Street,” “Glass Houses” and the live “Songs in the Attic.”
The Lords of 52nd Street, alongside the Piano Man, have performed at famous arenas including Wembley Stadium, Royal Albert Hall, the Sydney Opera House, Nassau Coliseum, Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall, Budokan, the Los Angeles Forum and many others.