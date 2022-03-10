ST. PETERSBURG — Prog-metal band Dream Theater will perform Wednesday, March 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $66. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
The music of Dream Theater relies on the interplay and brotherhood of the musicians as much as it does on the harmony of the instruments. In fact, the chemistry the band unlocked upon forming in 1985 remains central to the music they create today. The progressive metal pioneers — including James LaBrie on vocals, John Petrucci on guitars, Jordan Rudess on keyboards, John Myung on bass, and Mike Mangini on drums — share a unique bond with one of the most passionate fan bases around the globe as evidenced by their two Grammy Award nominations and 15 million records sold worldwide.
Dream Theater is touring in support of “A View from the Top of the World,” their 15th studio album, which was released in October 2021. The album generated four singles to date, including "The Alien," "Invisible Monster," "Awaken the Master," and "Transcending Time."
Dream Theater is joined by special guest Arch Echo on the Top of the World Tour.
Arch Echo brings to the table keyboardist, producer and composer Joey Izzo, known for his wall of sound style and melodic production ear. He composes with Joe Calderone at Tangent and runs his own Joey Izzo Productions.
Adam Rafowitz has been making waves in the progressive guitar world having won the first Strandberg Guitars competition with his style of blazing legato and fusion laden riffs. Adam Bentley is an up-and-coming modern progressive music engineer, guitarist and composer. His mixing tutorials have been widely viewed and have helped to earn him a reputation as a well-trained ear in the progressive metal world. His solo project Absently released its debut LP this past year to widespread acclaim within the progressive metal community.
Richie Martinez is a frequent face to many drummers on Instagram where he has garnered 30,000 followers with his flashy, frequent and informative videos. He works full time as a session drummer and educator.