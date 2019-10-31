CLEARWATER —With the excitement of television’s “Family Feud” now on the road, fans can now join in the fun with a chance to win cash and prizes at “Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition.”
The show will be presented Monday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $25.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The new touring stage show will feature comic legends Pauly Shore and Tom Arnold as team captains and the “Family Feud” television show’s own announcer and warm-up entertainer, Rubin Ervin, as host. “Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition” brings the wildly popular game show, where two families compete by guessing the most popular audience survey answers to win cash and prizes, to local audiences in this live non-televised version. Individual contestants will be selected at random to become members of the on-stage “family,” alongside the two celebrity team captains, Shore and Arnold. Fans can also win prizes without leaving their seats.
Shore tasted super-stardom in 1990 when his precedent-setting MTV show “Totally Pauly” hit the airwaves. The show ran for six years, leading him to numerous television and film roles including the one-hour HBO television special, “Pauly Does Dallas” and starring in the films “Encino Man,” “Son in Law,” “Jury Duty,” “In the Army Now” and “Bio Dome.” In 2014, Shore released the documentary “Pauly Shore Stands Alone” and is currently producing a six-part documentary series based on the original documentary.
Arnold began his career in comedy when he moved to Los Angeles to write the highly successful television series “Roseanne” before eventually serving as executive producer for the sitcom. He went on to star in his own HBO special titled “Tom Arnold: The Naked Truth” and then wrote, produced and starred in his own television series “The Jackie Thomas Show,” “Tom” and “The Tom Show.” As a writer, producer and actor, Arnold has established himself in both television and film worldwide, having won both a Peabody Award and a Golden Globe Award.
To register for chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the venue box office three hours prior to showtime. For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the box office or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/events.
Ervin started his career as a child actor for Nickelodeon Studios and later became a show host for their live shows. As his career progressed, he soon became and emcee and DJ for Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Nickelodeon Recreation and more. Additionally, he has entertained crowds as the warm-up talent for shows such as “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “Little Big Shots,” “500 Questions,” “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome,” “Showtime at The Apollo” and “Steve.” Currently, he doubles as the announcer and warm-up entertainer for “Family Feud” and “Celebrity Family Feud.”