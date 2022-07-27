TAMPA — Jobsite Theater, resident theater company at the Straz Center, will launch its 24th season a production of the comedy “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” by the original “wild and crazy guy,” Steve Martin.
“Picasso at the Lapin Agile” will run Sept. 16 through Oct. 9, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Single tickets to this show go on sale Aug. 1, starting at $39.50 and increasing by date based on demand. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Jobsite first produced “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” in 2009. This production is once again helmed by Kari Goetz but features an all-new cast except for one member returning from that record-setting production — Michael C. McGreevy as Sagot. More trivia: Jonelle M. Meyer earns a Steve Martin “hat trick” here after also starring in our productions of his “Meteor Shower” in 2019, and “The Underpants” in 2016.
In his first comedy for the stage, Martin plays fast and loose with fact, fame and fortune as two of the 20th century’s legendary geniuses — Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein — muse on humanity’s achievements and prospects as well as other fanciful topics with infectious dizziness. It’s a 1904 meeting in a bohemian Paris neighborhood that never really took place, but we all wish had.
The production will mark the start of the 2022-23 season at Jobsite. It is the company’s 24th year of bringing the Tampa Bay region exciting, engaging theater experiences in an intimate environment. Jobsite has expanded its residency at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, splitting the season between the 98-seat Shimberg Playhouse and the 320-seat Jaeb Theater.
As Jobsite looks ahead to its 25th season, it has chosen to use the 24th to honor its past to secure the future. After two years of great uncertainty, Producing Artistic Director David M. Jenkins hopes the 2022-23 season brings audiences back in full force.
“We had very honest conversations as to how critical it is that we line up a season that’s going to be hard for our audiences to resist,” Jenkins said.
The 24th season is programmed with shows that fit squarely into what regional audiences have come to expect from Jobsite, including several popular titles from the company’s past. Following is an overview of the 2022-23 season schedule:
• “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” by Steve Martin, directed by Kari Goetz; Sept. 16 through Oct. 9.
• “Dracula,” adapted by Steven Dietz, from the novel by Bram Stoker, directed by David M. Jenkins; Oct. 21 through Nov. 13.
• “Hamlet,” by William Shakespeare, directed and adapted by David M. Jenkins; Jan. 13 through Feb. 5, 2023.
• “Misery,” by William Goldman, adapted from the novel by Stephen King, directed by Paul J. Potenza; March 17 through April 9, 2023.
• Jobsite Theater’s “Alice,” a cabaret spectacle celebrating the work of Lewis Carroll, adapted by the ensemble; May 12 through June 4, 2023.
• “Lizzie: The Musical,” by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt; directed by Alison Burns Jackson; July 14 through Aug. 6, 2023.
• “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992,” by Anna Deavere Smith; Aug. 18-28, 2023
Currently on stage is “Animals Out of Paper,” by Rajiv Joseph, the final production of Jobsite’s 2021-22 season. It has taken several years for this quirky romantic comedy with heart to make it to the stage. The May 2020 production was suspended by the theater closures. “Animals Out of Paper” is directed by Tatiana Baccari and stars Nicole Jeannine Smith and Faizan Basheer. The production opened July 15 and will run through Aug. 7.
For more information on Jobsite Theater’s 2022-23 season and to purchase season passes, visit www.jobsitetheater.org.