TAMPA — Hank Williams Jr. will bring his 2023 tour to the Tampa Bay area for one show on Friday, May 19, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The tour will feature special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Friday, May 12, at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Williams has sold 70 million albums worldwide, scoring six RIAA-certified platinum albums, 20 RIAA gold-certified, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. Marking 59 years since his first album in 1964, Williams released “It’s About Time” on Nash Icon Records in 2016.
In addition to the history-making “Are You Ready for the Country,” the project included tunes such as “Dress Like an Icon,” “Just Call Me Hank,” “It’s About Time” and “The Party’s On” as well as re-recorded versions of classics “Mental Revenge” and “Born to Boogie” with Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore and Brad Paisley on guitar. “It’s About Time” marked Williams’ 37th studio album in his five-decade career. Following “It’s About Time,” Williams has released several compilations, including “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over: Great Tailgating Songs,” “A Country Boy Can Survive (Box Set),” “Hank Jr. Sings Hank Sr.” and “35 Biggest Hits.”
In 2022, Williams continued to redefine the boundaries of rock and country music with the genre-crossing, chart-topping release of his most recent album, “Rich White Honky Blues.” Debuting at No. 1 on the Current Country, Americana/Folk and Blues Albums charts, the project was a successful collaboration between Williams and Grammy-winning producer Dan Auerbach.
The 12-song-set was recorded live, reprising classics from Robert Johnson, Lightnin’ Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters, and more, delivering reinvigorated classic blues sounds infused with Williams’ signature rock and country flavor.
He continues to add accolades to an extremely impressive resume, which includes ACM Entertainer of the Year, CMA Entertainer of the Year and BMI Icon, in addition to a Grammy win and coveted inductions into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame.
As a touring artist, Williams was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music, and he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.