CLEARWATER — A production of “Same Time, Next Year” by Bernard Slade is being presented at Early Bird Dinner Theater, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater.
This limited engagement opened June 25 and will run through July 30. It is directed by and features Alan Mohney Jr. and Debbie Yones. Mohney designed and constructed the set and Jill Finlayson is stage managing.
Judy and Lonzell Wilson will understudy. Mike Arnold and Vicki Walton are stage crew.
“It is a classic,” said Susan Fletcher Linardos, producer. “Our audiences will have so much fun watching this hilarious comedy featuring Debbie Yones and Alan Mohney Jr., who are partners on and off stage.”
“Same Time, Next Year” is a story about a New Jersey accountant and an Oakland housewife who have a chance meeting in early 1951. It is a tale of two total strangers, from very different walks of life, whose meeting becomes a connection of love, trust, and respect that will sustain for decades to come, as they adapt themselves to the social changes affecting their lives.
Twenty-four years of manners and morals are played out in a funny and poignant story.
The price for buffet and show is $45 including tax. Catering onsite by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. Visit earlybirddinnertheater.com or email susan.ebdt@yahoo.com for specific availability.
Coming in September, the comedy “Things My Mother Taught Me” will be directed by Jessica Burchfield.