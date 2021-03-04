As a society, we aren’t exactly comfortable with death. Different communities and different cultures have their own unique traditions and approach the death of a loved one according to custom. Increasingly, Americans have a difficult time coming to terms with the loss of someone close, perhaps because they have not accepted their own mortality. Spending time with the deceased can, however, be beneficial for those who feel comfortable with the practice, as it offers an opportunity for relatives to say goodbye. It provides a sense of closure.
Growing up, I saw plenty of “dead” people in my living room — a constant barrage of homicide victims that sent 1970s TV detectives on the trail of that week’s guest killer. When relatives died, my parents shielded me from their funerals — for better or worse. It wasn’t until I was 20 that I encountered death firsthand: My father died at home alone, sitting in his favorite chair in front of the television in the living room. My mother discovered him and asked a neighbor to call the office where I was working at the time. She wouldn’t say anything other than “You need to come home right away.”
In retrospect, I spent very little time with my father that afternoon. Even though I attended the brief funeral service that followed, I did not truly find closure until years later.
In “The Vigil,” a man is hired to spend one night watching over a deceased stranger as is customary with the Jewish practice of Shmirah.
According to the Gamliel Institute, a center for study and advocacy concerning Jewish end-of-life practices, it is thought that between death and burial, the soul of the deceased is present, remaining near the body. The deceased’s soul may be confused, having been separated from the body with which it identified for a lifetime. Watchers are required to keep the soul company and comfort it. These watchers are called shomrim. A male guardian is called a shomer while a female guardian is a shomeret.
Yakov Ronen (Dave Davis) is unemployed, separated from his Hasidic community in New York City, and socially awkward. He is taking Ativan and appears to be suffering from some form of psychological stress. The film opens in a group therapy session in which the viewer can sense that the young man is unsure of himself and having difficulty adjusting to life outside the Hasidic community.
As soon as the session ends, Yakov is approached by his former rabbi who asks him to serve as a paid shomer. The deceased, a member of his former Orthodox Jewish community, was a recluse. His erratic behavior as he aged left him estranged from his children and grandchildren.
From the outset, it is evident something is amiss. Reb Shulem (Menashe Lustig) is desperate to find someone to take the overnight job because the man who had previously agreed to do it fled from the house — presumably in fear. After negotiating a fair price, Yakov accepts the responsibility. Upon arrival at the house, he questions his decision almost immediately. Even Mrs. Litvak (Lynn Cohen), the deceased’s widow, warns him to get out of the house while he still can.
Initially, “The Vigil” seems like it is following a well-worn path, showcasing a number of familiar visual and auditory cues from classic haunted house films. Keith Thomas, in his directorial debut, isn’t just reworking stale tropes, though — he pulls off a series of impressive jump scares that never feel cheap or unearned. His focus on projecting an overwhelmingly ominous atmosphere helps rachet up the tension quickly.
The story takes unconventional turns. Yakov slowly realizes that the house itself isn’t haunted, though some supernatural force is at work. It’s neither ghost nor demon, but it threatens a lifetime of misery. Unlike most horror movie victims, Yakov actually tries to flee. Unfortunately, the entity won’t allow him to escape so easily.
Thomas has managed to roll a lot of juxtaposing themes into “The Vigil,” using Jewish mythology and religious tradition to examine mental illness, antisemitism, and post-traumatic stress disorder. This style of minimalist horror is often restrained, its revelations understated or expressed as a lingering disquiet rather than outright terror. There Is nothing passive about the “The Vigil” — Yakov’s plight is both achingly sad and frighteningly imminent. Davis delivers an intense performance in a film boasting solid acting.
In his director’s statement, Thomas discusses the fact that he wanted to tell a personal story that felt universal. At its core, “The Vigil” pits one man against a threatening, supernatural force.
“One person’s struggle can take on a mythic quality that resonates far more than stories about countries or even worlds at war,” Thomas said. “All of us have suffered ‘dark nights of the soul,’ likely several times over during the upheaval of the past year, and most of us emerge from those lean and often frightening hours changed — generally for the better, but sometimes for the worse.”
Yakov’s story plays out over the course of a single evening in a dreamy phantasmagoria in which he exists between a variety of contrasting worlds: 20th century obsolescence and 21st century tech, candlelight and cellphones, religious and secular. Thomas’ use of cultural context is effective and overdue in a genre that is sorely lacking non-Christian viewpoints.
The film becomes increasingly claustrophobic and angst-inducing. It boasts a rich soundscape that underscores the overwhelming sense of anxiety. Mixing in-your-face jump scares, subtle psychological terror and suffocating dread, “The Vigil” may leave viewers in a melancholic mood, troubled at lives shackled by guilt but uplifted by Yakov’s courage.
“The Vigil” premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. A limited theatrical release followed, first in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and New Zealand, and later expanding to other countries. In the United States, IFC Midnight acquired the distribution rights for “The Vigil.” The film debuted Feb. 26 in select theaters and on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play and Vudu.