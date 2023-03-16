ST. PETERSBURG — The Winery Dogs will perform Friday, March 24, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Following a seven-year break from the studio, the powerhouse trio is back with their third album, “III.” The Winery Dogs released the album in February on their own Three Dog Music label, via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard. “III” was self-produced by The Winery Dogs and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston.
According to ABC Public Relations, it’s been a long road back to the collective compound for Winery Dogs guitarist/vocalist Richie Kotzen, bassist/vocalist Billy Sheehan, and drummer/vocalist Mike Portnoy. Back in 2015-16, they hit the road hard together to showcase their mettle as hardcore road dogs in order to build upon the success of their well-received 2015 sophomore studio effort, “Hot Streak,” by touring all across the globe. Eventually, the seasoned trio returned to their respective corners to focus on various other projects for the ensuing next few years. But when that live itch needed another scratching, these three working musicians knew just what they had to do.
“We wanted to tour,” Kotzen said, discussing The Winery Dogs’ 22-date run in early 2019. “We had to get those cylinders firing together once again.”
Concurs Portnoy,
“That was a fun little tour that reignited our enthusiasm — and that’s also when we knew a third album was definitely in the cards,” Portnoy added.
“Getting back together like that was really refreshing,” Sheehan said. “We could relax a bit and enjoy being together onstage, playing without any pressure. It was a beautiful thing.”
The names of the band members should sound familiar to diehard music fans: Kotzen made his mark with Poison and Mr. Big; Sheehan has been rocking for decades with Steve Vai, David Lee Roth, Mr. Big and others; and Portnoy was the co-founder of progressive metal superstars Dream Theater.
The talented rock band downplays the supergroup label many assigned to them when they formed in 2012. In their view, supergroups tend to be short-lived entities composed of gifted players that jam out for little while and then quickly record with the hopes of catching lightning in a bottle. Moreover, they're often the sum of their collective parts.
That's not the case with The Winery Dogs, a cohesive, well-rounded classic-sounding trio whose music is influenced by classic rock icons such as Led Zeppelin, Cream and Jimi Hendrix, as well as modern rockers such as Alice in Chains, Soundgarden and Lenny Kravitz.
The group’s self-titled 2013 debut is filled with straightforward rock and roll inspired by some of their favorite bands. The music transcends any of the styles the individual artists are best known for.
Given the overall breadth and scope of the music that fills the grooves of “III,” the mutual goal of The Winery Dogs is quite direct.
“Our objective is to give people a truly pleasant listening experience,” said Kotzen. “Our music is created by real people playing real instruments, with all of us doing it in a room together. There’s nothing artificial about it.”
“I’d like our listeners to be transported in a way that they can experience what we are going through,” said Sheehan. “Our records are snapshots of life, and how we’re living it. Our music reflects what’s important to us, and what isn’t.”
“The strength of this band is, first and foremost, it’s about the songs,” Portnoy added. “Then comes the musicianship, which is obviously important. What makes The Winery Dogs so great is, every one of these songs is memorable, catchy, and singable, but at the same time, you have this great musicianship in all three departments. It’s like a three-ring circus. No matter who you’re watching or listening to, you will always be entertained.”