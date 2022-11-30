If we’re being honest, there is no “paranormal craze.” Seriously. Hear me out.
Undeniably, there are loads of ghost-hunting reality shows currently available for streaming, from the old-school “Ghost Hunters” and its various spinoffs and reboots to Jack Osbourne’s more recent endeavors such as “Portals to Hell” and “Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming.” On “Portals to Hell,” Osbourne is paired with paranormal researcher Katrina Weidman, who had previously worked on other ghost-hunting programs, including “Paranormal State” and “Paranormal Lockdown.”
Other juggernauts in this reality TV subgenre include “The Dead Files,” featuring physical medium Amy Allan and former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi; “Kindred Spirits,” a “Ghost Hunters” spinoff featuring paranormal investigators Adam Berry and Amy Bruni; and “Ghost Adventures,” led by ghost hunter Zak Bagans.
To say that the contemporary crop of ghost-hunting programming is a craze — that it appeared suddenly and achieved widespread popularity — completely ignores the fact that people have always been fascinated with mysterious phenomena. Long before “Ghost Hunters” initiated the current trend in reality TV, parapsychologists were studying supernatural and occult subjects and writing books about the topic.
Harry Price, a British parapsychologist, became famous for exposing spiritualists as frauds. Ed and Lorraine Warren investigated claims of hauntings and demonic possessions and were involved in both the 1976 Amityville Horror case as well as an exorcism that took place at a Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired films in “The Conjuring” franchise. Hans Holzer wrote more than 120 books on the subject and even created a television program that established a blueprint for future ghost-hunting shows.
Going even farther back in history, the Spiritualism movement served a similar purpose in the nineteenth century, offering believers an opportunity to communicate with the dead. The idea that ghosts could visit the living — often tied to ancestor worship and the expectation that family members would make offerings to the dead — goes back to ancient Egypt and Mesopotamian religions.
In other words, paranormal phenomena have always prompted at least a passing interest among the masses, even when logic and reason, when applied appropriately, can usually illuminate any enigmatic experiences. In the 21st century, though, our willingness to apply reason and logic has waned, unfortunately.
That is one of the messages conveyed in the new science-fiction comedy film “Something in the Dirt.” The film was written by Justin Benson and directed by and starring Benson and Aaron Moorhead. It made its world premiere online at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, was released in select theaters on Nov. 2, and became available for streaming Nov. 22 on platforms such as Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Google Play.
In “Something in the Dirt,” Levi (Benson) moves into a small, rundown unfurnished apartment in Los Angeles. John (Moorhead), a neighbor in the building, offers to supply him with spare furniture, leftover from a recent breakup with his husband. After moving some of the furniture into the apartment, the two men witness an inexplicable phenomenon and immediately conclude that it is due to supernatural forces. Believing it to be some form of haunting, Levi and John decide to they should document their ongoing paranormal experiences. They both recognize the fact that such documentaries are hot properties and could make them millions of dollars if they can complete the work and sell it. Equally important to them is their need to find purpose and give meaning to their lives.
Both men are drifters on the boundaries of society. Levi is a bartender and spear-fisher with no family, a criminal record, and no real prospects or aspirations other than to leave Los Angeles. Though he’s not presented as misanthropic, he professes his complete lack of interest in forming any long-term relationships. John is a former math teacher who has recently joined an evangelical apocalyptic church. His attitude toward life is strikingly indifferent. He increasingly reveals his inclination to exaggerate, manipulate, and obfuscate.
While neither character is particularly likable, the viewer can identify with both the wonder and uncertainty they feel when faced with a series of incomprehensible events. Their initial attempts to record, authenticate, and unravel the mystery feel genuine.
Gradually, their objectivity collapses. Each individual begins to form increasingly dubious theories about the incidents. It is a measured descent from authentic curiosity into conspiracy theory.
Benson and Moorhead show that there is a fine line between a harmless attraction to paranormal subjects and full-blown conspiracist ideation. There is a fine line between willingly suspending your disbelief while watching reality TV show ghost-hunters wander around abandoned asylums setting up jump-scares and abandoning critical thinking completely when listening to some social media tinfoil-hatter rambling about Hollow Earth theory, Flat Earth theory, and chemtrails.
In “Something in the Dirt,” Levi and John begin their project as way to document and share evidence. But their innocent pursuit of data quickly leads to circular reasoning and cognitive bias. Aspects of each man’s personality — paranoia, narcissism, lack of self-esteem and relationship insecurity — distort and contaminate their work. Their difference of opinion also creates a rift in their relationship.
“Something in the Dirt” is weird in the best possible way. It’s not exciting or breathtaking or scary, but it manages to hold your attention. Its depiction of two fringe characters living bleak, lonely lives in a city of 3.8 million people is striking. Despite their self-avowed indifference, they are desperate to find meaning and validation. They are determined to make a connection to something of consequence — something that can expand their understanding of the universe or make them feel anything but insignificant.
The truth is that, like the characters they portray, Benson and Moorhead have captured something curiously magical on film that defies explanation.
Risky and ambitious, the finished product is mesmerizing and wonderfully trippy. Watching “Something in the Dirt” is like falling down a rabbit hole with two mildly delusional social outcasts. It’s the kind of film that will worm around the gyri and sulci of your brain for a few days after the first viewing.