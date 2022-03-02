ST. PETERSBURG — The Colorado-based quintet Yonder Mountain String Band will celebrate the release of their new album with a concert Friday, March 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24.99 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Coming up on their 25th anniversary as a band, Colorado jam-grass pioneers Yonder Mountain String Band continues to innovate and evolve — and on Feb. 25, the band unveiled “Get Yourself Outside,” their first studio album with new member, mandolinist Nick Piccininni.
“Nick is an incredibly talented multi-instrumentalist. He’s also a great singer with a magnetic stage presence,” said YMSB guitarist and co-founder Adam Aijala in a press release promoting the new album. “And he’s in such a creative space right now, something that has brought a whole new vibe and dynamic to the band. But, at the same time, it’s such a natural fit, where he hits that sweet spot of the Yonder Mountain sound we’ve come to be known for.”
Piccininni joins Aijala, along with fellow founding members Ben Kaufmann and Dave Johnston, as well as fiddler Allie Kral who joined the band in 2015. The Jannus Live concert is part of a tour showcasing the debut of the band’s inspired and energized post-pandemic lineup as well as the new album.
The first single released from “Get Yourself Outside” is the hard-charging song “Into the Fire."
Recorded during the shutdown at Cinder Sound Studio in Gunbarrel, Colorado, “Get Yourself Outside” was co-produced with engineer John McVey. The album is a musical odyssey of string instruments and sonic textures.
“We want the listener to get outside of your own head, get outside the box or container that you’ve created around yourself — look outside and see what else is out there,” said Kaufmann.
What started out as back-and-forth online interactions between the band members soon shifted into Yonder Mountain entering Cinder Sound after several months apart. The experience spoke to the genuine, intrinsic urge within each musician to capture the unique chemistry and magic of playing live in the studio.
“We knew we had to take greater advantage of our time off the road. So, we started to collaborate and realized we had all of these songs,” Kaufmann said. “It was kind of a trick to figure out how to get together and record safely. But, we’re glad that we did and what came from it.”
“Some of the song ideas were older. But, a lot of the ideas happened during the pandemic,” Aijala added. “It was interesting because Nick had a bunch of ideas that emerged from the pandemic and he’s heavily featured on the record.”
There’s the usual foot-stomping jingles and sorrowful ballads that reside at the core of the Yonder Mountain signature tone. But, there’s also a deep, honest sense of renewal and rejuvenation running through the heart of the record.
Regardless of the free-flowing, ever-evolving ebb and flow of its sound and journey, Yonder Mountain still stands atop its foundation of bluegrass music.
“For me, it was the accessibility and the ease of bluegrass,” Aijala said. “I really liked that the music could achieve this really high energy, and it was just acoustic instruments, your voice, and a microphone — it’s a beautiful thing.”