Joshua Ginsburg announces book signing at Clearwater Historical Society
CLEARWATER — Local author Joshua Ginsburg will present and sign copies of his book, “Secret Tampa Bay: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure,” Saturday, Jan. 9, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Clearwater Historical Society, 610 South Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
The event is free and open to the public.
Where can you join in a pirate parade, see live mermaids and catch a flamenco dance performance at the oldest and largest Spanish restaurant in America? Where does the spirit of an ancient Tocobaga shaman allegedly continue to protect the area from the forces of nature? Where can you wander through secret gardens, listen to bagpipe music, take a class in fire spinning, and sample a seemingly endless variety of local craft beers, all on the same day? The answer, of course, is Tampa Bay.
“Secret Tampa Bay: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” provides a deeper dive into the local culture, history, art and one-of-a-kind attractions as alternatives to the usual beaches and theme parks. Whether it’s an abandoned island fort from the Spanish-American War, a dolphin famous for its prosthetic tail, a love story captured on a tombstone, or a town of circus sideshow performers, whatever natural or unnatural wonder you’re seeking, you are sure to find it here.
In his book, Ginsberg explores Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and the surrounding areas in search of hidden history, strange monuments, museums, oddities, antiques and the very best Cuban sandwich. “Secret Tampa Bay: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” is available wherever books are sold.
Ginsberg is a writer, entrepreneur and curiosity seeker who, in 2016, decided with his wife to trade in the frigid winters of the Midwest for the year-round sunshine of Tampa Bay. He has had numerous published works of poetry, fiction and non-fiction, and has been a business proposal writer and professional resume writer for over 10 years. He has also had a hand in launching multiple startups including the web-based art leasing business which he owned and operated in Chicago.
Bilheimer Capitol Theatre reschedules performance
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the two performances of “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of The Magi’s Gold,” originally set for Dec. 20 at 3 and 7 p.m., have been rescheduled with a new performance.
Tickets will be honored for “Sister’s Easter Catechism” on Sunday, March 7 at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Alan Parsons Live Project sets new concert date
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the Alan Parsons Live Project concert has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the original date, Sunday, March 22, will be honored on the new date. Tickets, starting at $53.25, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
It was Alan Parsons’ work as a sound engineer for Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” that brought him to the attention of the music world. He has gone on to enjoy success as a producer, songwriter and performer. This 11-time Grammy nominee returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall to his greatest hits, including “Sirius,” “Eye in the Sky,” “I Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You,” “Don’t Answer Me” and many more with Rock Symphony Orchestra.
Bret Michaels to perform for Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Friends of Music
CLEARWATER — Bret Michaels, the former front man for the rock band Poison, will return to Clearwater Jan. 8 for a socially distanced, invitation-only performance for Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Friends of Music.
Michaels continues his efforts of bringing relief and support to great Florida-based organizations. As a type 1 diabetic since the age of 6, he consistently leads the charge for diabetes awareness. Through his Life Rocks Foundation, he has raised millions of dollars for charity and he has additionally personally donated to causes throughout his career as well as designing the Bret Michaels Hospitality and Music Room for patients and their families at St. Joseph's Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix.
His philanthropy has helped not only diabetes education and research but also a diverse range of causes such as childhood cancer, veterans organizations, PetSmart Charities, Operation Homefront, the Feelgood Foundation and many more. In 2019 and 2020 Michaels was awarded Humanitarian of the Year and named a College Radio Ambassador, participating in a Q&A with students and donating $10,000 to benefit college radio.
Established in 2010, Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Friends of Music is the only member appreciation program of its kind. The program provides an unparalleled musical experience complete with high-end food and drink, over-the-top parties and the world’s most celebrated performers — all in an exclusive and intimate setting.
Members at the Silver Circle and above enjoy access to these events and VIP benefits at our venues all year long. Membership funds raised through this program support Ruth Eckerd Hall's mission to change lives through performing arts.
Tickets for Friends of Music events are not available to the general public and can only be obtained by becoming a member. For more information and to join, call the Ruth Eckerd Hall membership department at 727-712-2712.
Capitol reschedules immersive parody outdoor walking tour
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced “The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who Is the Scranton Strangler?” interactive and immersive parody outdoor walking tour scheduled to begin Dec. 26 has been rescheduled.
The walking tour was to run Dec. 26 through Jan. 10. Tickets will be honored for the news dates beginning Thursday, Feb. 25, and continuing until Sunday, March 14. For more information, including a complete list of dates and times, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Tickets for all walking tours are only available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. In order to reduce the spread of contagion, ticket holders are required to follow all guidelines. For more information, including social safety guidelines, please visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/updates.