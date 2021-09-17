CLEARWATER — Geoff Tate will bring the “Empire 30th Anniversary Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for one show Saturday, Sept 25, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $29, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Tate will perform the albums “Empire” and “Rage for Order” in their entirety. The multiplatinum-selling, Grammy-nominated rock singer/songwriter is the former lead vocalist with the progressive metal band Queensryche.
Released in August of 1990, “Empire,” Queensryche’s fourth full-length studio album, spawned six singles, including “Empire,” “Silent Lucidity,” “Best I Can,” “Jet City Woman,” “Another Rainy Night (without you)” and “Anybody Listening?” It is Queensryche's best-selling album to date with sales over three million units, achieving triple-platinum status. Tate and his current band — Kieran Robertson on guitar, Jack Ross on bass, Scott Moughton on guitar and Felix Bohnke on drums — will be performing all 11 songs from the album back-to-back, in its entirety. The forthcoming shows will be kicked off by a complete performance of Queensryche's second studio album, “Rage for Order,” another 11-song gem that featured the singles "Gonna Get Close to You," "The Whisper" and "Walk in the Shadows."
Tate is best known for his 30-plus years as the creative and driving force behind Queensryche. Since its inception, the band sold over 25 million albums worldwide and performed in over 50 different countries. Tate is regarded as one of the most skilled vocalists in the genre with hundreds of modern popular artists citing him and his former band as a major influence.
Combining social consciousness and expertly crafted lyrics with high-energy, melodically complex music, Queensryche became internationally recognized as the thinking man's rock band. The band's first three albums all hit gold status, selling over 500,000 units each. With the release of their landmark concept album “Operation: Mindcrime” in 1988, the band went on to bring their progressive music to sold-out audiences the world over.
Following the album's platinum success, Queensryche released “Empire,” which quickly entered the Top 10 on the Billboard charts. The album featured the hugely popular hit, "Silent Lucidity," which would be the band's first Top 10 single.