Sept. 15
Lil Baby
Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Amalie Arena, Tampa.
Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Moonflower
Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo.
Visit LargoArts.com.
Steve-O
Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg.
Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Joey Fatone
Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa.
Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
Igorrr
Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
The Orpheum, Tampa.
Visit www.theorpheum.com.
3 Doors Down
Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.
Visit www.livenation.com.
Sept. 16
Kenny Loggins
Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.
The Sound, Clearwater.
Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Steve Everett
Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.
Music4Life Living Arts Center, Clearwater.
Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.
Peace Frog
Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.
Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo.
Visit LargoArts.com.
Sept. 17
Avenged Sevenfold
Sunday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m.
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.
Visit www.livenation.com.
Continuing
“Things My Mother Taught Me”
Through Oct. 22
Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater.
Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.
“The Sound of Music”
Through Sept. 17
Francis Wilson Playhouse, Clearwater.