Sept. 15

Lil Baby

Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Amalie Arena, Tampa.

Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Moonflower

Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo.

Visit LargoArts.com.

Steve-O

Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg.

Visit TheMahaffey.com.

Joey Fatone

Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa.

Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.

Igorrr

Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

The Orpheum, Tampa.

Visit www.theorpheum.com.

3 Doors Down

Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.

Visit www.livenation.com.

Sept. 16

Kenny Loggins

Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.

The Sound, Clearwater.

Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Steve Everett

Saturday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m.

Music4Life Living Arts Center, Clearwater.

Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org.

Peace Frog

Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.

Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo.

Visit LargoArts.com.

Sept. 17

Avenged Sevenfold

Sunday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m.

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa.

Visit www.livenation.com.

Continuing

“Things My Mother Taught Me”

Through Oct. 22

Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater.

Visit www.earlybirddinnertheater.com.

“The Sound of Music”

Through Sept. 17

Francis Wilson Playhouse, Clearwater.

Visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.