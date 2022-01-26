CLEARWATER — Following his just-completed successful fall tour, Alice Cooper is back on the road again this year and the tour will visit the Tampa Bay area. Cooper will perform Monday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper — in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist — has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie.
Cooper’s career exploded in the 1970s with hits such as “School’s Out,” “Billion Dollar Babies” and “Muscle of Love.” He continued to grow throughout the ’80s when his album “Trash” was released. Featuring the massive hit single “Poison,” it became his biggest selling album and single.
Cooper has created a brand of hard rock inspired by horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock in a theatrically magnificent manner. This awe-inspiring artist presents a grand stage performance that includes astonishing props ranging from boa constrictors to guillotines and gallows. Cooper often says he enjoys the performance as much as his audience, as he is excited to share this one-of-a-kind rock psycho-drama with the world.
Cooper's universally acclaimed new album “Detroit Stories” is out now via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at No. 1 upon release in February 2021.
In 1970, Bob Ezrin was still a fledgling producer when he walked into a farmhouse on the outskirts of Detroit to work with the Alice Cooper band. Abandoning flower power Los Angeles, Alice had brought his decidedly darker gang back to the legendary rock scene that gave birth to hard rock, garage rock, soul, funk, punk … and more. Ezrin drilled the band for 10 hours a day to define their signature sound.
“Detroit was heavy rock central then,” said Cooper in a press release. “You’d play the Eastown and it would be Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent, the Stooges and The Who, for $4. The next weekend at the Grande it was MC5, Brownsville Station and Fleetwood Mac, or Savoy Brown or the Small Faces.”
Los Angeles had its sound with The Doors, Love and Buffalo Springfield. San Francisco had the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. New York saw the rise of The Rascals and The Velvet Underground.
“But Detroit was the birthplace of angry hard rock,” Cooper explained. “After not fitting in anywhere in the U.S. — musically or image wise — Detroit was the only place that recognized the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound and our crazy stage show. Detroit was a haven for the outcasts. And when they found out I was born in East Detroit … we were home.”