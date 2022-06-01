TAMPA — Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin are on the road for the “Kingdom Tour,” which kicked off June 1 in Miami. The tour will make a stop Saturday, June 4, 6:45 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Grammy nominated, Billboard Music Award winning, platinum-selling, multi-racial, multi-cultural, and genre-bending collective Maverick City Music has partnered with 16-time Grammy Award winning artist, songwriter, producer and cultural icon Kirk Franklin for this outing. Joining them will be special guests Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires.
Maverick City Music has been making noise since forming in 2018. Featuring a rotating group of members that include Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine, Dante Bowe, Lizzie Morgan, MJ George, Aaron Moses, Joe L Barnes and Brandon Lake, Maverick City Music brings together a diverse array of voices, drawing inspiration from soul, gospel, R&B, and indie rock. Their 2021 album “Old Church Basement,” in collaboration with Elevation Worship, earned the group three Grammy nominations across three categories including nominations for their largest single to date, “Jireh” as well as “Wait on You.”
Founded by Tony Brown and Jonathan Jay in 2018, Maverick City Music emerged from a series of writing camps dedicated to bringing together a diverse range of artists from various genres who would normally not have the opportunity to be in a room together. The songs that emerged from these writing camps would lay the groundwork for the success of Maverick City Music. In two years, the group secured multiple Top 10 releases on the Billboard charts, garnered over 300 million streams worldwide, and sold out their first ever tour which took place in arenas across the country. The impact of Maverick City Music continues to resonate as they bring together millions of people and provide a sense of community to those who needed a place to go. In 2021 Billboard crowned Maverick City Music as the No. 2 Gospel artist of the year. Maverick City Music has earned multiple Stellar Gospel Music Awards, Dove Awards and a Billboard Music Award.
Franklin is songwriter, arranger, and producer. After over 30 years of continuous hits and tremendous success bridging hip-hop, pop, and gospel together, Franklin’s “Love Theory” bowed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart and kept the position on lock for 39 weeks. The vibrant track marked the singer’s record-extending seventh No. 1 and his second start atop the chart. “Love Theory” also opened at No. 1 on Gospel Streaming Songs as well as Gospel Digital Song Sales charts. The album “Long Live Love” and single “Love Theory” won two Grammy Awards in January 2020.
Franklin continuously creates a sonic compass to everyday culture and curates a gospel moment whenever and however he can to keep the message of the gospel pushing forward. Known for his timeless songs and epic collaborations with artists — including Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Michael Jackson, and Wyclef John — Franklin’s impact doesn’t just stop at the charts. He promotes the growth and development of young artists by hosting a summer camp, Camp Lotus, for aspiring artists and musicians. Franklin also supports various nonprofit organizations including, Compassion International and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
While Franklin is committed to helping his communities, he is also passionate about making sure gospel reaches new heights and entertainment mediums. Aside from Franklin’s podcast “Good Words,” available on all digital platforms, his satellite radio show on Sirius XM “Kirk Franklin’s Praise,” and a phenomenal music show on Twitch, Franklin is the executive producer of “Kingdom Business,” a scripted drama for BET, and served as executive producer and music producer for the holiday film, “Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas,” which aired on Lifetime.