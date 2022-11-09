CLEARWATER — Actor and comedian Paul Reiser will take the stage Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
As a comedian, actor, television writer, author and musician, Reiser is one of Hollywood’s most prolific creatives — and he shows no signs of slowing down. Over the course of his career, Reiser has received Emmy, Golden Globe, American Comedy Award and Screen Actors Guild nominations.
Reiser is starring in two hit shows for Netflix. In “Stranger Things,” he plays Dr. Sam Owens in a role created by the Duffer Brothers specifically for Reiser, and in Chuck Lorre’s “The Kominsky Method” he plays Martin Schneider, a role for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
Reiser received rave reviews for the latter, where he delivered a moving soliloquy on life and loss in a scene that MediaPost says “will stand … as one of the finest moments seen anywhere on television.” Reiser returned for the third and final season of “The Kominsky Method,” streaming on Netflix.
The multi-faceted actor also revived one of his most iconic roles in the highly anticipated return of “Mad About You,” the long-running hit ’90s comedy Reiser co-created and starred in with Helen Hunt. The Emmy--, Peabody and Golden Globe-winning comedy ended in May 1999 and premiered 20 years later as a limited series on Spectrum Originals. All seven seasons of the original “Mad About You” and the reboot are available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
Throughout his prolific career, Reiser has worked with both independent and mainstream filmmakers. Reiser earned acclaim for his supporting roles in the Academy Award-winning film “Whiplash,” John McDonagh’s “War on Everyone” and Jeff Baena’s “The Little Hours” and “Horse Girl.”
The veteran actor also has garnered praise for notable performances in films such as “Diner,” “Bye Bye Love,” “Aliens,” “One Night At McCool’s,” “Beverly Hills Cop” and “The Thing About My Folks,” which Reiser wrote for his co-star Peter Falk. Recently, Reiser starred alongside Kevin Hart in the comedy “Fatherhood,” now on Netflix.
Reiser is a fixture behind the camera as well. He co-created and co-produced “There’s Johnny!,” a seven-episode series which originally streamed on Hulu and now streams on Peacock. The show, co-created with filmmaker David Steven Simon and co-produced with David Gordon Green in conjunction with The Carson Company, premiered to critical praise.
Reiser’s first book, Couplehood, sold over 2 million copies and reached the number one spot on The New York Times best sellers list. His subsequent books, Babyhood and Familyhood, were best sellers as well. Reiser regularly performs standup at sold-out venues nationwide and was voted one of the “Top 100 Comedians of All Time” by Comedy Central.