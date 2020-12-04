Tickets for Dave Koz virtual holiday concert available through Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — Dave Koz and Friends: The Greatest Christmas Hits of 2020, a one-night only live virtual concert event for the holidays, will be presented Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for this live streaming concert are on sale now for $35, which provides access to stream the concert live on one device. Tickets are only available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. Also included in the ticket price is a digital download of the Koz’s latest albums “A New Day” and “Gifts of The Season.”
For chart-topping Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz, the holidays have always been about bringing close friends together and celebrating the season with good times and great music. Joining Koz will be several jazz superstars, including guitarist Jonathan Butler, trumpeter Rick Braun, saxophonist Richard Elliot, jazz pianist David Benoit, guitarist Peter White and vocalist Rebecca Jade.
Koz and his talented friends and collaborators will bring the yuletide spirit to your home as they perform fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics, a Chanukah medley and hits from their respective catalogs.
A portion of the proceeds of this event will be donated to the Starlight Children’s Foundation.
Gasparilla events rescheduled
TAMPA — Out of an abundance of caution and after consulting with health care providers, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and EventFest recently announced that they have postponed Tampa's signature Gasparilla parades to dates later in the spring. The decision resulted from an ongoing dialogue between event organizers, city leaders, and health care experts.
Tampa Bay will now welcome Children's Gasparilla Presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay on Saturday, April 10, 2021, and the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The closing event, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla's Outbound Voyage, will set sail on Friday, May 14, 2021.
"Safety is our most important responsibility," said Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Captain Peter Lackman. "In the public interest of restricting events that bring large numbers of people to our community, we have made the difficult decision to postpone. We look forward to celebrating with our mateys safely and responsibly this April."
Tickets for Children's Gasparilla and Gasparilla Pirate Fest are on sale at GasparillaTreasures.com. Event tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the newly scheduled parades in April. Ticket holders are not required to take any further action. For questions regarding ticket availability or refund concerns, guests can contact office@eventfest.com.
This year's postponement of Gasparilla festivities is not the first in event history. Over the past 107 years, parades were not held for numerous reasons, including when the city had limited public celebrations or during wartimes.
CPPAC announces new theatre educational program
LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Center is set to launch an all-new theatre educational program.
“Drama Essentials for Kids” will be presented in weekly sessions held throughout the winter. The program will introduce children to the art of acting, using specific tools and lesson plans to help develop their growth as young actors. The eight-week program is open to children between 8 and 13 years old and will run from Jan. 21 to March 11. Held in the Historic Largo Feed Store, sessions will take place Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Enrollment for this specialty program is limited and early registration is encouraged. Participants can register beginning at PlayLargo.com or in person at either the Highland Recreation Complex, Southwest Recreation Complex, or Community Center. The program will cost $99 for members of the city of Largo’s Recreation, Parks, and Arts Department. The cost is $198 for non-members. Need-based scholarships are available through generous support from the Central Park Performing Arts Foundation.
For information about the program or scholarship opportunities, visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6751.
A number of safety measures will be in place during sessions, including the following:
• Masks are required for all those entering the facilities and traveling between rooms and common areas, and when social distancing is not possible.
• Specific programs may allow masks to be removed when social distancing is possible or if participating in an outdoor class or event.
• Signage is posted throughout the facilities to remind staff and patrons to practice safe social distancing, wear masks when you are not able to social distance, wash your hands frequently, and clean commonly used surfaces.
• All team members are required to wear masks in common areas and while engaging the public.
Borowski glass show set for Syd Entel Galleries
SAFETY HARBOR — One of the largest Borowski glass shows ever will be presented at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
An open house is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The show will continue through Saturday, Jan. 2.
From a bag of sand pulled from the earth to a finished piece of handcrafted art, glassmaking runs deep in the Borowski family. Going back decades and across multiple generations, each member of the Borowski family dedicates themselves to honing their craft and perfecting the art of glassmaking with every piece they create.
Glass Studio Borowski was founded in 1990 by renowned glass artist Stanislaw Borowski, whose works have been internationally exhibited for 25 years in major glass museums. In 1993 Stanislaw’s sons, Stani Jan, Pawel and Wiktor Borowski, took the helm of the glass studio. In addition to Stanislaw’s own one-of-a-kind objects, they now design a collection of studio glass that has become very popular with art and glass collectors.
The show is open to the public.
Due to the pandemic, the Borowskis are unable to attend the show. However, they have created a video tour of their studio in Poland. They talk about creating their extraordinary glass work in the video.
For information, visit www.sydentelgalleries.com.