A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Ready or Not’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Andie MacDowell, Mark O'Brien and Henry Czerny
- Directors: Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin
- Rated: R
Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “Ready or Not” follows a young bride (Samara Weaving) as she joins her new husband’s (Mark O’Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.
‘Angel Has Fallen’
- Genre: Action and adventure
- Cast: Gerard Butler, Piper Perabo, Lance Reddick, Morgan Freeman and Jada Pinkett Smith
- Director: Ric Roman Waugh
- Rated: R
When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody.
After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the president. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Overcomer’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Alex Kendrick, Priscilla Shirer, Aryn Wright‑Thompson, Shari Wiedmann and Cameron Arnett
- Director: Alex Kendrick
- Rated: PG
Life changes overnight for coach John Harrison when his high school basketball team’s state championship dreams are crushed under the weight of unexpected news.
When the largest manufacturing plant in town suddenly shuts down and hundreds of families begin moving away, John must come to grips with the challenges facing his family and his team. Urged by the school’s principal to fill in and coach a sport he doesn’t know or like, John is frustrated and questioning his worth … until he crosses paths with a student struggling with her own journey.
‘Freaks’
- Genre: Thriller, science fiction and mystery
- Cast: Emile Hirsch, Lexa Kolker, Amanda Crew, Grace Park and Bruce Dern
- Directors: Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein
- Rated: R
Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein's “Freaks” portrays the story of 7-year-old Chloe (Lexy Kolker), who lives in both fear under her father's (Emile Hirsch) protective and paranoid control, and fascination of the outside world, where Abnormals create a constant threat — or so she believes.
When a mysterious stranger (Bruce Dern) offers her a glimpse of what's really happening outside, Chloe soon finds that while the truth isn't so simple, the danger is very real.
‘Tone-Deaf’
- Genre: Thriller, comedy and horror
- Cast: Robert Patrick, Amanda Crew, Ray Wise, Hayley Marie Norman and Johnny Pemberton
- Director: Richard Bates Jr.
- Rated: R
After losing her job and imploding her latest dysfunctional relationship, Olive (Amanda Crew) flees the city for the weekend, escaping to the countryside for some peace and self-reflection.
She rents an ornate country house from an eccentric widower named Harvey (Robert Patrick). Soon two generations collide with terrifying results as Olive awakens Harvey’s homicidal tendencies and is plunged into a blood-soaked fight for her life. More than your average slasher film, “Tone-Deaf” provides a dark critique of the bizarre cultural and political climate that currently exists.
‘Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Max Lewkowicz
- Rated: PG-13
The documentary tells the origin of one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, “Fiddler on the Roof,” and its creative roots in early 1960s New York, when “tradition” was on the wane as gender roles, sexuality, race relations and religion were evolving.