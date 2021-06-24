TAMPA — Eric Clapton recently announced he will be hosting a series of concert dates across the United States in September 2021. The tour will include a performance Saturday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets, starting at $55.75, are on sale now. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Eric Clapton's band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. The show will feature Jimmie Vaughan as special guest.
The newly announced shows will be Clapton's only North American dates for 2021 and will precede his European tour, which was recently rescheduled to spring of 2022 due to ongoing COVID restrictions in Europe.