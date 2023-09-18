TAMPA — Jerry Seinfeld will bring his live standup comedy show to the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m., for a show at the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road.
According to the venue, the show is sold out. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide. In 2012, it was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.
Seinfeld’s latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies, directed and produced a Broadway hit, and wrote two best-selling books and a children’s book.
Seinfeld will star in the upcoming comedy film, “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story,” which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.