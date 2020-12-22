From the very first scene of the very first act of “King Headly II,” I was hooked: I wanted to immerse myself in the work of August Wilson. The language was powerful. The expressive monologues were lyrical. The depth of characterization was mesmerizing. Depicting everyday people in everyday situations, Wilson found poetry in the struggle for survival.
American Stage Theatre Company is responsible for introducing me — and many others in the Tampa Bay area — to Wilson's Century Cycle. The cycle includes 10 plays, nine of which take place in Pittsburgh's Hill district, each set in a different decade of the 20th century. In January 2009, I saw American Stage's production of "King Headly II." It was the second in the series to be produced by American Stage Theatre. The theater made a commitment to producing all the plays in the cycle — a pledge that was fulfilled during the 2016-17 season with the final chapter, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone."
If you’re like me and you didn’t manage to catch all of the plays in the series, some of Wilson’s plays have been adapted as films. “The Piano Lesson,” a 1995 television film, was the first. More recently, Denzel Washington directed and starred in an adaptation of “Fences,” released in 2016. Washington’s interest in adapting Wilson’s work didn’t end with “Fences,” however. He also produced “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which was theatrically released in select theaters Nov. 25 and became available for streaming Dec. 18 on Netflix.
Directed by George C. Wolfe from a screenplay written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” boasts significant themes about American society and the Jim Crow era, a compelling narrative revolving around Black art, and achingly beautiful, heartfelt monologues. More than anything else, though, it is a showcase for a spectacular ensemble of performances, with Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman destined for award consideration for their portrayals. Davis stars as the boisterous, trailblazing “Mother of the Blues” Ma Rainey, one of the earliest African-American professional blues singers and one of the first generation of blues singers to record. Boseman, in his final on-screen performance, plays cornet player Levee, a man who finds himself at odds with Ma and the rest of her band as they prepare to record an album in a Chicago studio in the 1920s.
When Ma arrives late to the session, a battle of wills commences as she and her white manager and producer haggle over control of the track list. While the sparks fly, the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room where Levee makes his own musical aspirations known, triggering some tense exchanges as well as a series of revelatory stories about rape, lynchings and injustice that underscore the lethal strain of American racism.
Levee is headstrong and ambitious, but he carries with him copious amounts of repressed rage and fear that gradually chip away at his charisma and his resolve. The more he becomes aware of the entrenched boundaries and the artistic restraints that will impede his road to success, the more volatile he becomes. Boseman gives an electrifying performance that is both unforgettable and heartbreaking. He brings out every nuance of the character, from his musical genius and smoldering bravado to his insecurity and desperation.
Davis, too, provides insightful glimpses at her character’s inner turmoil. Ma comes across as unreasonable and self-centered, but upon closer inspection it is clear that there is compassion and hope beneath the armor she must wear in order to maintain control of her own artistic destiny. Davis reveals traces of Ma’s softness in her weary eyes when the blues singer is at rest, or in the sincerity of her affection for her nephew Sylvester, played by Dusan Brown, and her girlfriend Dussie Mae, played by Taylour Paige.
Most of the scenes play out in confined spaces, including the recording studio and the rehearsal room. The small spaces are constant reminders that “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” started out life as a stage production. While a cinematic adaptation offers the potential to expand the boundaries of each scene, Wolfe choose wisely in keeping the walls closed tightly around these characters. During Boseman’s exchanges with the other band members — including Colman Domingo as Cutler, Glynn Turman as Toledo, and Michael Potts as Slow Drag — the close quarters feel confidential and guarded, not unlike a confessional. When tempers flare, the area quickly becomes disturbingly claustrophobic.
“’Ma Rainey,’ as crafted by playwright August Wilson, breaks a number of rules, including those of August Wilson himself,” writes the director in his production notes. “She is the only character in August’s magnificent 10-play cycle chronicling the African American existence during the 20th century, who is based on a real person. She is also the only LGBTQ character, as was Ma, an out lesbian who in her song ‘Prove It on Me,’ unabashedly proclaims — ‘Went out last night with a crowd of my friends. Must have been women ’cause I don’t like men.’”
Equally unique about “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which premiered on Broadway in 1984, is that it’s the only play in the cycle which is not set in the Hill District of Pittsburgh, the famed Black neighborhood where Wilson spent his formative years.
“But the one quality the piece shares with the rest of August Wilson’s work is its stunning language,” Wolfe adds. “Language which is as exalted as it is visceral and raw.”
At no point in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” does it feel as though an actor is just reading lines from a script. They feel Wilson’s language. They appreciate it and value his prose. They perform it with the weight of Shakespearean tragedy, as it deserves. And Boseman — whether Levee is bragging about his musical virtuosity or railing bitterly against an apathetic God — leaves audiences with a tour de force performance that will serve as a reminder to his dedication to the craft, his unparalleled work ethic and his devastating death at such a young age.