CLEARWATER — Tom Rush will perform Thursday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Rush will be accompanied by Matt Nakoa. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Rush helped shape both the folk revival of the 1960s and then the genre’s renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s. Rush’s music has left its stamp on generations of musicians, and his beautifully versatile voice, great sense of humor and guitar work are renowned. James Taylor calls him one of his heroes and main influences.
A gifted musician and performer, Rush’s shows offer a musical celebration he describes as a journey into the tradition of what music has been, can be and will become. With a distinctive guitar style, wry humor and warm, expressive voice, Rush has become something of a legend. His shows are filled with the rib-aching laughter of terrific storytelling, the sweet melancholy of ballads and the passion of gritty blues.
Rush began his musical career in the early ’60s playing the Boston-area clubs while a Harvard student. The Club 47 was the flagship of the coffee house fleet, and he was soon holding down a weekly spot there, learning from the legendary artists who came to play, honing his skills and growing into his talent.
He had released two albums by the time he graduated.
Early on, Rush displayed an uncanny knack for finding wonderful songs while also writing his own — many of which have become classics re-interpreted by new generations.
In the early ’70s, folk turned to folk-rock, and Rush, ever adaptable, saw more room to stretch out. Recording for Columbia, he toured tirelessly with a five-man band, playing concerts across the country. Endless promotional tours, interviews, television appearances, and recording sessions added up to five successful but exhausting years, after which Tom decided to take a break to “recharge” his creative side on his New Hampshire farm.
Rush returned with a splash in 1981, selling out Boston’s prestigious Symphony Hall in advance. Time off had not only rekindled Rush’s love of music, it re-ignited music audiences’ love of Rush. He instinctively knew that his listeners were interested in both the old and the new and set out to create a musical forum — like the Club 47 of the early ’60s — to allow established artists and newcomers to share the same stage. In 1982, he tried it out at Symphony Hall. The show was such a hit it became an annual event, growing to fill two, then three nights, and the Club 47 series was born.
Crafting concerts that combined well-known artists such as Bonnie Raitt or Emmylou Harris with lesser-known artists at the time, such as Alison Krauss or Mark O’ Connor, Rush took the show on the road. From the ’80s to the present day, Club 47 events have filled the nation’s finest halls to rave reviews and have been broadcast as national specials on PBS and NPR.
In 1999, Columbia/Legacy released a Tom Rush retrospective album that covers his recorded musical history from 1962 to the present, including tracks recorded for Columbia, Elektra, Prestige and his independent years. Entitled “The Very Best of Tom Rush: No Regrets”, the 17-track compilation includes as a bonus a new Tom Rush composition, “River Song,” which features vocal contributions from Grammy winners Shawn Colvin and Marc Cohn.
Rush’s impact on the American music scene has been profound. He helped shape the folk revival in the ’60s and the renaissance of the ’80s and ’90s, his music having left its stamp on generations of artists.
Country music star Garth Brooks has credited Rush with being one of his top five musical influences.
Rush has long championed emerging artists. His early recordings introduced the world to the work of Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne and Taylor, and in more recent years his Club 47 concerts have brought artists such as Nanci Griffith and Shawn Colvin to wider audiences when they were just beginning to build their own reputations.
Nakoa, who has opened shows for Rush for several years, is an award-winning songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist. A modern troubadour, he makes his home on the highways and concert stages of America.