If the objective is non-stop action, new ‘Mission: Impossible’ succeeds
When someone mentions “Mission: Impossible,” what’s the first name that comes to mind? Chances are, it’s Tom Cruise — who, in addition to being among the world’s highest paid actors, is the recipient of three Golden Globes and an Honorary Palme d'Or. Cruise has portrayed Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, the franchise’s protagonist, since the first feature film, released in 1996. Ving Rhames — the only other actor to appear in all the films — stars as IMF agent Luther Stickell, one of Hunt’s regular team members.
For older generations, “Mission: Impossible” may stir up a completely different set of names: Barbara Bain, Martin Landau, Greg Morris, Peter Lupus, Leonard Nimoy, and Peter Graves. Those are some of the actors who appeared regularly as IMF agents in the original 1966 television series “Mission: Impossible.” The show ran for seven seasons, concluding in 1973.
All this is well and good, but there’s one more name that should always be associated with franchise. Bruce Geller created “Mission: Impossible” for Desilu Productions. Initially a lyricist and composer for musical theater productions, Geller relocated from New York to Los Angeles where he began writing scripts for various television series, including “Have Gun, Will Travel,” “Zane Grey Theater,” and “The Rifleman.” While working as a co-executive producer on “Rawhide,” Geller must have had a spark of inspiration. “Mission: Impossible” was born.
Geller also created the detective series “Mannix,” which ran from 1967 through 1975. He died at age 47 when an aircraft he was piloting crashed into Buena Vista Canyon, not far from Santa Barbara, California.
Geller’s name appears in the credits of every film in the franchise, including the newest installment. “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” the seventh film in the franchise, was released in U.S. theaters on June 12. It is the third consecutive “M: I” film to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie. McQuarrie also co-wrote the script with Erik Jendresen.
According to Paramount’s film synopsis, Hunt and his IMF team “embark on their most dangerous mission yet” — which seems reasonable, since it would be absurd to base a high-energy action film on a cakewalk assignment with little or no associated risks, such as collecting and analyzing data or coordinating with other government agencies to collect intelligence relevant to national security.
Hunt must track down a “terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands” — which oddly implies there are “right hands” into which this instrument of annihilation should fall. The synopsis adds that Hunt will be confronted by “a mysterious, all-powerful enemy” as “dark forces” from his past are closing in.
Basically, it’s the same plot as every other “M: I” film: Various villains are vying to acquire some hazardous, potentially world-ending McGuffin — basically something an antagonist can use to fulfill their megalomaniacal fever dreams of world domination. Civilization’s only hope is Hunt and his team, who have saved the world several times over, but always seem to be on the verge of being disavowed by the very agency that keeps asking them to jump into the burning ring of fire. This is because in the “M: I” world, practically anyone can be compromised, and almost no one is to be trusted.
Except Hunt and his team, who stand for Truth, Justice, and the American way.
You may think I’m being unnecessarily judgmental, and that I intend to disparage the film. Nope.
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” is exactly what one expects from this franchise. It’s bold, brash, and audacious. It’s got thrilling intrigue, over-the-top action set pieces, insane stunts, and sprawling chase sequences that push the boundaries of rationality as well as the laws of physics. This is solid, well-crafted storytelling despite the plot’s inherent absurdity.
The film begins inside the Sevastopol, a next-generation Russian submarine lurking somewhere beneath the frozen surface of the Bering Sea. The sub is testing a prototype stealth cloaking device — maybe the Russians stole it from the Romulans — when something goes awry. The computer running the ship’s navigation system tricks the crew into launching a torpedo against an enemy sub that isn’t really there. No harm done, right? Wrong. The torpedo circles around and targets the Sevastopol. When attempts to disarm the weapon fail, the submarine is struck, killing the crew and sending the Sevastopol to the seafloor.
In a subsequent scene, it is revealed that the catastrophe on the Russian sub was perpetrated by “the Entity,” an experimental artificial intelligence program that has become self-aware.
There’s your McGuffin.
Hunt is ordered to locate one half of a cruciform key, which, when combined with the other half, can be used to access the Entity’s source code. Whoever has the key has the power to control — or destroy — the Entity. World powers are so intent upon gaining access to the Entity that even traditional allies aren’t willing to work together to secure it.
A quick sidenote: Is it just me, or does the Entity in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” sound a bit like Skynet, the AI system from the Terminator franchise? “Terminator: Dark Fate,” the most recent film in that franchise, was distributed by Paramount Pictures. “Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” was released by Paramount Pictures. Crossover, anyone?
Back to the review: Hunt, as usual, wants to do the right thing. Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny), director of the IMF and CIA, doesn’t necessarily share Hunt’s worldview. He expresses his position quite clearly, telling Hunt: “Your days of fighting for the so-called greater good are over. This is our chance to control the truth.”
That sounds eerily familiar, doesn’t it? It’s certainly topical, with certain political factions hellbent on historical negationism, revisionism, and denialism.
As with any film in this franchise, it’s hard to know exactly who to trust, and who might be planning to betray the good guys. That’s part of the fun: Characters often exhibit indistinguishable loyalties and ambiguous motives. In this installment, Hunt is partnered again with Luther Stickell, along with Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson). Along the way, Grace (Hayley Atwell), a burglar, becomes entangled in the plot. Her commitment to Hunt and his objectives remains intentionally blurred throughout the film.
The story will be continued in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two,” due in theaters next June 28.
McQuarrie packs an unbelievable amount of pulse-pounding pursuits and masterfully choreographed skirmishes into “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” delivering an exhilarating, relentless epic of escapist excess. The script adds humor and slapstick to the deftly charted character development, engrossing suspense, and compelling storyline. It’s as smart as you need it to be: You can analyze and dissect it for meaning and relevance, or you can just sit back, gobble down popcorn, and let this franchise spectacle blow your mind.
Either way, McQuarrie, Cruise, and the rest of the cast and crew deserve ample praise for accepting this cinematic mission and adding another breathtaking bonanza to this consistently explosive franchise. And thanks go to Bruce Geller, too, for lighting the fuse.