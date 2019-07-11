ST. PETERSBURG — “Fun Home,” with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori, will run July 17 through Aug. 18 at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. The show is presented by American Stage Theatre.
Ticket prices vary by performance. American Stage recommends audience members be at least 14 years old.
Formal opening night will be Friday, July 19 with a reception at 7 p.m. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. The pre-show reception will feature hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. Members of the cast and the creative team will be on hand. There also will be a post-show dessert reception with the cast.
For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
The five-time Tony Award-winning musical is a refreshing, life-affirming story about seeing one’s parents through grown-up eyes. The production will conclude the theater’s 2018-19 season, which featured the theme “Life. Out Loud.”
Karla Hartley will direct “Fun Home,” the first musical performed in the Raymond James Theatre in four years. The production will feature a cast of nine with a two-piece band.
“I love when a piece of theater stops you in your tracks and draws you in surprising and rewarding ways,” said Stephanie Gularte in a press release announcing the show. Gularte is chief executive and producing artistic director at American Stage.
“‘Fun Home’ is that kind of theater,” she said. “As one of the biggest Broadway musical hits of the last decade, this groundbreaking musical has mostly been presented in large, sold-out venues since originally captivating critics and audiences five years ago. I am very happy to have the opportunity to share this moving, powerhouse musical with our audiences in American Stage's intimate setting.”
This original production, authored by the female duo of Kron and Tesori, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, winning five including Best Musical. It marked the first time an all-female composing team won the award. It was also a Pulitzer Prize finalist for drama and its cast album received a nomination for the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.
Based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir, “Fun Home” introduces audiences to Alison at three different ages. The story follows her as she explores and unravels the many mysteries of her childhood in this refreshingly honest and intimate musical about evaluating one’s parents as an adult. This powerful work about LGBTQ identity is the first Broadway musical with a lesbian protagonist.
All nine cast members are making their American Stage debut. The cast features Adrianne Hick, David Mann, Kristin Carbone, Mollie Posnik, Skyler Rosenthal, Xavier Reyes, Brinley Degwert, Mercy Roberts and Tanner Grant.
“As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, it is as important as ever to further representation of the LGBTQ communities,” said Hartley. “Meaningful representation leads to understanding and acceptance. The exceptional thing about ‘Fun Home’ is that it allows us a window at all phases of the coming-out process.”
Hartley is the producing artistic director for Stageworks Theatre in the Channel District. She received a BFA in Theater Studies from Boston University in 1992. She has earned three Theatre Tampa Bay awards for Best Director. She has worked previously with American Stage on productions such as “The Rocky Horror Show,” “In the Heights,” “Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England” and “Red.”
Playwrights Kron and Tesori both have written a diverse body of work for the stage.
Kron’s plays include “Weli,” “2.5 Minute Ride” and “The Ver**zon Play.” As an actor, Kron was most recently seen as Mrs. Mi-Tzu and Mrs. Yang in “Good Person of Szechuan” at Foundry Theater in New York. She received a Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actress. Other honors include a Guggenheim fellowship, a Doris Duke Performing Artists Award, and the Cal Arts/Alpert Award. She is a founding member of the OBIE- and Bessie-Award-winning collaborative theater company The Five Lesbian Brothers. Kron currently serves as secretary of the Dramatists Guild Council and on the boards of the McDowell Colony and the Lilly Awards.
Tesori’s Broadway musicals include “Violet,” “Caroline, or Change,” “Shrek the Musical” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” among others. She has received five Tony nominations, three Obie Awards and three Drama Desk Awards. Her operas include “The Lion, the Unicorn and Me,” “Blizzard on Marblehead Neck” and her upcoming collaboration with Tazewell Thompson, “Blue.”
Tesori wrote the musical featured in the 2016 revival of “Gilmore Girls” and has also written special material for artists such as Kristin Chenoweth. She has been featured in the documentaries “Show Business” and “Theater of War.”
Throughout the run of “Fun Home,” ticket holders are invited to arrive early for an exclusive prologue presented by Season Wong, American Stage Forward apprentice, 30 minutes prior to each performance.
The American Stage Forward apprentices will conclude their immersive season by showcasing their original work following select “Fun Home” performances. American Stage is committed to AS Forward, shaping the future of live theatre in Tampa Bay by engaging the next generation of artists and audiences.
“The Gap and the Glue,” an original work written, produced and performed by AS Forward apprentices, will be presented following “Fun Home” performances on July 31 and Aug. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16.
“The American Stage apprentice program culminates each year in this original work that reflects the passionate and powerful voices of the next generation of theatre professionals,” said Gularte. “This year’s apprentices bring their uniquely talented and insightful perspectives to this fresh work about art, society and the future.”
According to Gularte, this collaborative work is a chance for these young apprentices to discover their creative voice and take the necessary steps to put their voice out into the world.
Chatbacks will be presented following “Fun Home” performances scheduled for Thursday, July 25 and Sundays, July 28 and Aug. 4 and 11. Audience members will have an opportunity to talk with the cast and ask questions about the play, the characters and the process. Chatbacks are free for “Fun Home” ticket holders.
