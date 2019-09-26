A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following film opening in wide release:
‘Abominable’
- Genre: Animation and family
- Cast: Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin and Michelle Wong.
- Directors: Jill Culton and Todd Wilderman
- Rated: PG
DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio’s co-production “Abominable” takes audiences on an epic 2,000-mile adventure from the streets of a Chinese city to the breathtaking Himalayan vistas.
When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet) encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, she and her friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.
But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) to help Everest get home.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘Judy’
- Genre: Biography
- Cast: Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock and Sir Michael Gambon
- Director: Rupert Goold
- Rated: PG-13
It’s winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at the Talk of the Town.
It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in “The Wizard of Oz,” but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of love seem undimmed as she embarks on a whirlwind romance with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.
Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of “the world’s greatest entertainer.”
‘In the Shadow of the Moon’
- Genre: Drama and crime
- Cast: Michael C. Hall, Cleopatra Coleman, Bokeem Woodbine and Boyd Holbrook
- Director: Jim Mickle
- Not rated
In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years.
But when the killer's crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Locke's obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity.
‘The Laundromat’
- Genre: Biographical comedy-drama
- Cast: Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, Matthias Schoenaerts, James Cromwell and Sharon Stone
- Director: Steven Soderbergh
- Rated: R
When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin (Meryl Streep) begins investigating a fake insurance policy, only to find herself down a rabbit hole of questionable dealings that can be linked to a Panama City law firm and its vested interest in helping the world's wealthiest citizens amass even larger fortunes.
The charming — and very well-dressed — founding partners Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas) are experts in the seductive ways shell companies and offshore accounts help the rich and powerful prosper. They are about to show us that Ellen's predicament only hints at the tax evasion, bribery and other illicit absurdities that the super wealthy indulge in to support the world's corrupt financial system.