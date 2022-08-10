TAMPA — Dierks Bentley will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Bentley released “The Mountain,” his ninth studio album, in 2018. To date, the Arizona native has scored 18 No. 1 hits, such as “What Was I Thinkin’,” “I Hold On” and “Black.” He has earned 13 Grammy nominations and he’s built a reputation as both a dedicated family man and a forever-young drifter. He has put in millions of miles on headlining tours, according to Green Room PR.
With “The Mountain,” Bentley continues that journey, taking more chances and pulling inspiration from the twisted peaks surrounding a tiny town in Colorado — as well as the uphill battles his fans face every day. The album’s 13 tracks range in style from textured rock to acoustic folk, feeling both rooted and expansive at the same time. And in the end, Bentley reaches a new creative high.
“Anything looks big when you face it in totality,” said Bentley in a press release. “It’s like ‘How am I ever going to solve this problem? How am I ever gonna get to the top?’ But if you take it one step at a time and just keep grinding away, you can do it.”
Bentley was talking about the spirit behind “The Mountain.” After 15 years in country music, the mountains Bentley has climbed could form a range of their own.
The story behind Bentley’s most recent album begins in the Rocky Mountain resort town of Telluride, Colorado, which every summer plays host to a celebrated bluegrass festival. Owing to his well-documented love of the genre, Bentley has attended the festival multiple times over the years, always making a point to slow down and tune back into the world around him. But after performing on the festival’s main stage in 2017, the idyllic surroundings became more than a much-needed getaway.
“I found myself there, constantly reaching for my guitar,” he said. “It was like a gravitational pull. That town and those people just make you want to be creative, I couldn’t describe it. I was like ‘How do I tell everyone in Nashville this is what I want to write about?’ I realized I couldn’t bring it back, so I had to take everyone out there.”
Bentley’s no stranger to following his muse. In 2010, with four hit-filled albums already under his belt, the country star famously recorded a bluegrass project titled “Up on the Ridge,” stepping back from a red-hot career to focus on music that fed his soul.
Each album since — including “Home,” “Riser” and “Black” — has built upon the “Up on the Ridge” ethos, with Bentley holding his artistic ground and still scoring hits. “The Mountain” reaches even further. Bentley describes it as a sonic mix of bluegrass soul and the modern-rock polish of “Black.”
“For me it’s the best of both worlds, and it feels like something new,” he said. “It’s powerful but also happy, with acoustic sensibility mixed in with the big sounds I like to have for the road.”