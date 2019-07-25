MFA extends ‘A Feast for the Eyes’ exhibition
ST. PETERSBURG — The Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg recently announced that it will extend an exhibition of Old Master paintings from a private collection.
“A Feast for the Eyes: European Masterpieces from the Grasset Collection,” originally scheduled to run through Sunday, July 28, will now continue through Monday, Sept. 2 at the museum, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
The Grasset family has generously allowed the MFA to keep their art on view for a bit longer.
Offering a glimpse of life in the 1600s and 1700s, along with many hidden meanings, the exhibition of paintings features dreamy landscapes and luscious still-life paintings from one of the world’s greatest private collections. This stunning exhibition showcases 40 of the finest Old Master paintings by artists from the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Germany. The selection includes works by artists such as Jan Brueghel the Elder and Canaletto, one of the greatest view painters of all time, represented in this exhibition with an iconic view of Venice.
The works span from 1600 to 1750. The collection is on loan from the Grasset family of Spain, whose patriarch assembled this group of masterpieces. The St. Petersburg exhibition is the last time the works are expected to be shown together. This group of paintings has only been exhibited publicly once, at the San Diego Museum of Art in 2016.
The museum also announced that the exhibition “Above the Fold: New Expressions in Origami” will close Sunday, Sept. 22, a week earlier than expected.
For information, call 727-896-2667 or visit mfastpete.org.
TFO Family Concerts to celebrate moon landing
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Orchestra will launch new full-orchestra Family Concerts on both sides of the bay in the fall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Historic NASA video and images of the lunar surface will beam onto the big screen as kids and their parents sing and dance along to music about space travel and the skies during the interactive concerts, called “One Giant Leap.” Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug. 12.
The Sunday afternoon concerts are geared for the whole family and revolve around a milestone being commemorated this week: July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong became the first human to walk on the moon. The concerts will be part live music, part family activities like the Instrument Petting Zoo, and part fun education, including an introduction to the instrument families of the orchestra.
TFO will perform “One Giant Leap” Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m., at the Straz Center in Tampa; and Sunday, Nov. 3, 2 p.m., at the Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg. Lobby activities, including the Instrument Petting Zoo, start at 1 p.m. Tickets are $8 per person in advance and $10 at the door. Ages 3 and younger are free. Visit FloridaOrchestra.org or call 727-892-3337 or 800-662-7286. Facility service charges apply.
The 45-minute concerts feature “Jupiter” from Holst’s The Planets; selections from “E.T.” by John Williams; “Star Trek: Into the Darkness” by Michael Giacchino: and “Apollo 13” by James Horner, along with works by Strauss, Mozart, Debussy and more. Daniel Black, TFO associate conductor, will conduct the full Florida Orchestra, which includes 67 professional musicians. The afternoon starts with TFO’s Instrument Petting Zoo, where kids can try out violins, trombones, flutes, and more, along with other lobby activities. The petting zoo is sponsored by TFO’s North Suncoast Associates, a volunteer patron group.
Tarpon Art Guild to host art show reception
TARPON SPRINGS — A reception for “Fur and Feathers” will take place Friday, Aug. 2, 6 to 8 p.m., at Tarpon Art Guild, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
Admission is free and the public is welcome. Light refreshments will be offered. The artists will be on hand.
The show will feature artists Frank Hipp, Anneke Hulstein, Patsy Renz, Heather Risley, and Petera Semple from Tarpon Springs; Sue McCubbin from Palm Harbor; Kathy Detrano and Jan Wojcik from New Port Richey; Mary Louise Pollock from Dunedin; Tom Wilke from Clearwater; Ruth Lovett from Oldsmar; Susan Duda and David Radden from Hudson; and the guild’s newest artist, Jane Collier from Land O’Lakes.
For information, call 727-744-3323.
Francis Wilson Playhouse to launch season with ‘Titanic the Musical’
CLEARWATER — “Titanic the Musical,” with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, will be presented Aug. 15 through Sept. 1 at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. All performances are reserved seating. Email boxoffice@franciswilsonplayhouse.org or call 727-446-1360. Visit franciswilsonplayhouse.org for information.
The Tony Award winning show will kick off the playhouse’s 90th season. “Titanic the Musical” tells the true story of the passengers and crew of the ill-fated Titanic on her 1912 maiden voyage. From the boiler rooms to the elite passengers in first class, the audience experiences the real people and stories of this fateful journey.
For 90 years, Francis Wilson Playhouse has been a premier venue for amazing Broadway-style productions, featuring some of the best talent in the Tampa Bay area.
St. Petersburg Arts Alliance seeks applications for grant
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is again offering the Jim Rolston Memorial Professional Development Grant.
The $5,000 grant is intended to provide financial assistance to an artist who is a resident of St. Petersburg for training or education in improving or developing new art forms that will facilitate taking their work to the next level.
An accomplished artist and sculptor, Jim Rolston was a founding board member of the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance. He truly found his artistic voice when he was able to devote all of his time to his art after retiring. Continually working to develop his talent, he was committed to arts education and training. Rolston’s family and friends established this fund in his memory, feeling that it is a fitting tribute to his belief that an artist’s journey is never over — there is always more to experience and learn.
This grant for visual, literary or performing arts provides an artist the opportunity to transform their talents and interpret their experiences with the world around them.
The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, 5 p.m.
For more information and an application, visit stpeteartsalliance.org/applications-open-for-the-jim-rolston-memorial-professional-development-grant.
Second Saturday ArtWalk set
ST. PETERSBURG — The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk on Saturday, Aug. 10, 5 to 9 p.m.
The monthly event allows attendees to explore St. Petersburg’s five exciting arts districts as more than 40 artists’ studios and galleries open their doors. Many of the ArtWalk galleries celebrate the opening of brand new exhibitions each month. It’s an exciting time to see new work by local and national artists, enjoy refreshments and often live music.
For a map and list of participants, visit www.stpeteartsalliance.org.
Progressive Arts to present ‘Disney Frozen Jr. the Musical’
DUNEDIN — Progressive Arts will present “Disney Frozen Jr. the Musical” Saturday, July 27, 2 to 4 p.m., at Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin.
Tickets are $10 a person. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/disney-frozen-jr-the-musical-by-progresive-arts-tickets-65264725551. There will be a character meet-and-greet following the show.
The show is sponsored by LaDee-Da Spa.