Nov. 4
• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Brian Culbertson, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Jim Breuer, Friday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., at the Palladium, St. Petersburg. Visit mypalladium.org.
• Bob the Drag Queen, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Straz, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
• Marc Anthony, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Nov. 5
• Steep Canyon Rangers, Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Art in the Yard, Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at various locations in Gulfport. Visit mygulfport.us/gulfport-art-in-the-yard/.
• Ronny Elliott and Friends, Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Nov. 6
• 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull, Sunday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Adam Sandler, Sunday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Ongoing
• “Miracle on South Division Street,” Nov. 5 through Dec. 18, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “The Colored Museum” by George C. Wolfe, Nov. 2-27, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, St. Petersburg. Visit Americanstage.org.
• “The Wedding Singer,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, through Nov. 6, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
• “I Ought to be in Pictures,” through Nov. 6, at West Coast Players, Clearwater. Visit wcplayers.com.
• “Dracula,” through Nov. 13, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.