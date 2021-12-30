Registration open for DFAC winter, spring art classes
DUNEDIN — If one of your resolutions for the new year is to become more creative, the Dunedin Fine Art Center may be the perfect place to explore and expand your creativity.
The Dunedin Fine Art Center’s Gladys Douglas School of the Arts is currently registering for winter and spring sessions of classes for children, teens and adults, with discounted tuition rates for DFAC members. Scholarships are also available. Daytime and evening classes are available as well as one-day to week-long workshops in a variety of media. The new Winter I session runs Jan. 10 through Feb. 20. Winter Workshop Week is Feb. 21-27. The Winter II session runs from Feb. 28 through April 10, and the Spring session is April 11 through May 22.
For the easiest path to registration, complete catalog and registration, visit www.dfac.org. If needed, call 727-298-3322 for assistance. The Dunedin Fine Art Center at 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
The Gladys Douglas School for the Arts at the Dunedin Fine Art Center offers a variety of classes for adults. Whether you’re interested in jewelry making, painting, photography, pottery or digital arts, the Dunedin Fine Art Center has a class that can help you release your creative spirit. Students of all ages find both new insights and skills within eight studio classrooms, in stress-free classes taught by some of the most respected teachers in the Tampa Bay area.
A relatively new addition to the class lineup at DFAC is the Food Arts program, now presented in a new 1,400 square foot teaching kitchen. Food Arts classes are hands-on unless specified as a demonstration. Students work together in groups with instruction from a professional chef to create delicious dishes. Participants should be prepared to stand for most of the class — up to 90 minutes. Students also should wear comfortable, closed-toed shoes and tie back long hair. DFAC provides aprons for students to use during class.
Through the arts, children learn to think creatively, build confidence, hone their ability to focus, are challenged to solve problems and much more. Classes offer different variations of drawing, painting, clay. henna, computers, photography and more.
The award-winning instructors at the Dunedin Fine Art Center teach a variety of artistic mediums. The instructors have taught at renowned schools and have been showcased locally, nationally and internationally. Combining education, experience and talent, our instructors have helped thousands of students, young and old, learn new artistic skills and unleash their creativity.
DFAC continues to keep the health and safety of the creative community at the forefront of its program planning. The center and school follow the recommendations of health agencies as well as direction from state and local government. For updates on safety protocols, visit www.dfac.org/dfac-and-covid-19/.
Hoffman School of the Arts announces spring classes
CLEARWATER — The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced its class lineup for the spring semester.
Students can register for classes online. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/marcia-p-hoffman-school-arts/arts-education/classes-and-private-lessons.
The school continues to inspire and educate those passionate about the arts.
"We are thrilled to ring in a new year filled with music, dance, drama, and art of all kinds,” said Sharon Reid-Kane, Ed.D. Kane is vice president and chief education and community engagement officer at Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. “We look forward to welcoming students — old and new, all ages and abilities — into our classrooms, studios, and onto our stages. The value of the arts has never been higher and it is our honor to offer a safe and welcoming place for exploration and discovery."
From theater to jazz, students of all ages have many options to discover, explore, and strengthen their artistic abilities. Classes include Big Band I which covers the history and development of jazz and provides the opportunity to perform locally. Drama I through Drama IV classes offer a unique theater experience for students in grades K-12, including an end-of-term performance in the Murray Theatre. With more than 40 years of tradition, the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus continues to spark joy throughout Pinellas County providing the perfect opportunity for members to learn and grow as musicians. Adults on Camera Acting is offered for those wanting to learn more about working in the TV/film industry. Students will learn how to ace auditions, strengthen character development, improve memorization techniques and conquer nerves.
For information on class descriptions, dates/times, and tuition assistance, contact the Education Associates at REHEDU@rutheckerdhall.net.
The Marcia P. Hoffman School of The Arts believes that everyone should have access to arts education. Through the support of individuals and corporations, tuition assistance is available to anyone who wishes to study at the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. No child should be denied an arts experience because of financial need. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/marcia-p-hoffman-school-arts/arts-education/scholarships-and-tuition-assistance to download the Tuition Assistance application or call 727-712-2706 for more information.
WADA introduces art classes in January
ST. PETERSBURG — The Warehouse Arts District Association will kick off the new year with a wide variety of art classes hosted at its new facility.
The Pruitt Arts Education Center on the ArtsXchange Campus will present classes taught in visual and performing arts led by local artists and educators who are eager to share their passion and knowledge for their craft. Dozens of classes are currently available for registration, which will begin in January. Selections range from traditional classes, such as art history and yoga; to unique, such as wet felting and multi-media expression. Classes vary in length, class size, cost, and skill level, providing a range of art genres to explore for both adults and children.
Within The Pruitt Arts Education Center is the Aresty School for Young Artists, offering students aged 8 to 14 an opportunity to bring out their unique personalities through multisensory and multidisciplinary artmaking. With topics from sustainable art to stop motion animation, classes will be offered after-school, on weekends, and during spring and summer breaks.
“The idea for this education center is as old as the idea for the ArtsXchange itself,” said Danielle Garcia, director of arts education at WADA. “This campus is where art is made and we also want it to be where artists are made and community is created.”
For more information and to register for classes, visit www.warehouseartsdistrictstpete.org/.
WADA members receive special pricing for all classes. For more information and to become a member, visit www.warehouseartsdistrictstpete.org/join-us.
The Warehouse Arts District Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization comprised of artists, members, individual supporters, and businesses who are dedicated to flourishing the community through artistic endeavors, support, education, and highly curated art.