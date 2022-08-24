ST. PETERSBURG — Michael Franti and Spearhead will perform Thursday, Sept. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
A globally recognized musician, humanitarian, activist and award-winning filmmaker, Franti is known for his high-energy live shows.
Franti has earned three Billboard No. 1 hits throughout his multi-decade career, including “Sound of Sunshine,” “Say Hey (I Love You)” and “I Got You.” He also has had six Top 30 Hot AC singles, nine Top 25 AAA Singles and three Billboard Top 5 Rock Albums.
“I Got You,” lead single from his 2020 album “Work Hard and Be Nice,” marked Franti’s first No. 1 in nearly 10 years and landed on NPR’s “Most Popular Songs of 2020,” and the music video boasts more than 1 million views since its release. Michael Franti & Spearhead recorded the 17-song album in studios in Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco working with A-list writers and producers on what has been called their most diverse record yet.
In June, they released their new album, “Follow Your Heart,” on Thirty Tigers.
“One thing I learned these last couple of years is that people need people,” Franti said in a press release announcing the album. “I wrote many songs about connection, resilience and finding the light, even in the midst of all the crazy. Somewhere in there we find resilience.”
Franti said that the new album means a lot to him.
“It’s my favorite album that we’ve ever done,” he said. “It’s about how we get through this crazy time that we’re living in; how we find the optimism and the joy, but mainly to follow our hearts and listen to the voice inside you to find passion and purpose.”
Deemed a “groundbreaking musician” by Entrepreneur, Franti launched a virtual event revolution in June 2020 with his Stay at Home Concert World Tour, a creation prompted by his first summer in 33 years in which he wasn’t on the road due to the global pandemic, performing for over 50,000 fans worldwide with seven uniquely themed virtual livestreams.
To connect with his Soulrocker community, Franti developed a dual-screen model, allowing fans to join a “Backstage Zoom Party Room” and interact directly with one another.
Michael Franti & Spearhead continue to foster their community both on and off stage with a wish granting nonprofit, Do It For The Love, founded by Franti and his wife, Sara. Do It For The Love brings those with life-threatening illnesses, veterans and children with severe challenges to concerts worldwide.