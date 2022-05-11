TAMPA — “Pretty Woman The Musical” will be presented May 17-22, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $41.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
“Pretty Woman: The Musical,” based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, is now on tour. Starring Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and rising star Olivia Valli as the charming and charismatic Vivian Ward, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway.
According to the show’s official website, Valli is overjoyed to be playing the iconic role of Vivian Ward. Her previous credits include the second national tour of “Wicked,” and “Jersey Boys.”
Pascal starred as the original Roger Davis in the Off Broadway, Broadway and London Productions of “RENT.” He originated the role of Radames in Broadway’s “Aida.” Other Broadway credits include the final emcee in the Roundabout’s “Cabaret,” Huey Calhoun in “Memphis,” Billy Flynn in “Chicago,” Chad in “Disaster,” and William Shakespeare in “Something Rotten!”
The show features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. “Pretty Woman: The Musical” will lift your spirits and light up your heart.