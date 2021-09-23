A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Dear Evan Hansen’
- Genre: Musical teen drama
- Cast: Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Danny Pino, and Colton Ryan
- Director: Stephen Chbosky
- Rated: PG-13
The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.
The film will be released theatrically Sept. 24 by Universal Pictures.
‘The Guilty’
- Genre: Crime thriller
- Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Christina Vidal, Eli Goree, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard
- Director: Antoine Fuqua
- Rated: R
The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center.
Call operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger — but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Sept. 24 prior to streaming on Netflix Oct. 1.
‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’
- Genre: Computer-animated fantasy/comedy
- Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson, and Liza Koshy
- Directors: Robert Cullen and José Ucha
- Rated: PG
The unimaginable has happened ... Equestria has lost its magic.
Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden).
Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.
The film will be released Sept. 24 on Netflix.
‘Birds of Paradise’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Kristine Froseth, Diana Silvers, Jacqueline Bisset and Stav Strashko
- Director: Sarah Adina Smith
- Rated: R
Kate Sanders (Diana Silvers) is an ambitious and gifted, if tomboyish, aspiring ballerina from Virginia who, because of her low-income status, is given a scholarship to attend a prestigious ballet school in Paris, France.
Upon arriving at the cutthroat, internationally-renowned institution, her confidence and emotional fortitude are tested by a beautiful, mysterious fellow dancer, Marine Durand (Kristine Froseth), who recently lost her brother (and dance partner) to suicide. While confrontational at first, Kate and Marine’s relationship evolves into an emotionally-charged, competitive union beset by lies, sexual awakening and, ultimately, emotional breakthrough as they risk everything to win the school’s ultimate prize: a contract to join the Opéra national de Paris.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 24 by Amazon Studios.
‘Intrusion’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green, and Robert John Burke
- Director: Adam Salky
- Not rated
After a deadly home invasion at a couple’s new dream house, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 22 on Netflix.
‘East of the Mountains’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Tom Skerritt, Mira Sorvino, and Annie Gonzalez
- Director: SJ Chiro
- Not rated
Ben Givens (Tom Skerritt), a retired heart surgeon and recent widower, learns he has terminal cancer. Determined to navigate his final days on his own terms, he shares the news with no one — not even his daughter (Mira Sorvino). Instead, he plans to travel back to his boyhood home in Eastern Washington with only his dog in tow. But the journey does not go as planned. The familiar landscape triggers memories and a connection with a kind stranger (Annie Gonzalez) inspires new insight.
The film will be released in theaters, on digital and on demand Sept. 24 from Quiver.
‘Solitary’
- Genre: Science fiction and thriller
- Cast: Johnny Sachon, Lottie Tolhurst, and Michael Condron
- Director: Luke Armstrong
- Not rated
When Isaac (Johnny Sachon) wakes up inside a strange room he discovers he's actually a prisoner, who has been sent into space to start Earth's first off-world colony as a new punishment. Worse still, he finds he has a cellmate, Alana (Lottie Tolhurst), who is hell bent on blowing them up and destroying everything.
The film will be released Sept. 24 through Vertical Entertainment.
‘Apache Junction’
- Genre: Western
- Cast: Stuart Townsend, Trace Adkins, Scout Taylor-Compton, Ed Morrone, Victoria Pratt, and Thomas Jane
- Director: Justin Lee
- Rated: R
Apache Junction is an outpost of lawlessness and a haven for thieves and cold-blooded killers.
After big-city reporter Annabelle Angel (Scout Taylor-Compton) arrives to write an article on the town, she becomes a target when notorious gunslinger Jericho Ford (Stuart Townsend) comes to her aid. Now Annabelle must entrust her future to a man with a deadly past, as Jericho heads toward a tense showdown in this Western that unloads a double-barreled blast of action.
The film will be available in limited theatrical release and on digital platforms Sept. 24 from Saban Films.