LARGO — ZaZu Productions LLC will present veteran performer Francine Wolf, who will share her remarkable life experiences in the one-woman storytelling show “Francine Wolf: Please Don’t Tell My Kids,” set for Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., at Stageworks Theatre, 1120 East Kennedy Blvd., Suite 151, Tampa.
This memoir-style piece premiered at the Tampa International Fringe Festival in May, and then at Fringe Fort Myers in June. The show was co-written by the acclaimed British comedy writer and fringe performer, Gerard Harris, with the assistance of Dramaturge Debra DeLiso from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles.
Wolf will share true stories from an interesting lifetime of work, structured around the premise that she would prefer her family never find out about the more salacious incidents. Written to take the audience from laughter to tears, Wolf balances colorful tales from her show business career and dramatic love life with the true story of her brush with American history.
Tickets are $20 a person. The show is for those 18 and older. For tickets and information, visit www.stageworkstheatre.org.