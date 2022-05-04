TAMPA — Grammy Award winner Dom Flemons will perform Saturday, May 14, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $35. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Flemons is originally from Phoenix, Arizona, and currently lives in the Chicago area with his family.
In addition to his Grammy Awards, he is a two-time Emmy nominee, and a 2020 U.S. Artists Fellow. He has branded the moniker “The American Songster” since his repertoire of music covers over 100 years of early American popular music. Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, slam poet, music scholar, historian, and record collector.
According to Madison House, Flemons is considered an expert player on the banjo, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills, fife and rhythm bones. He was selected for the prestigious 2020 United States Artists Fellowship Award for the Traditional Arts category which was supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
In 2020, Flemons re-issued his album titled “Prospect Hill: The American Songster Omnibus” on Omnivore Recordings. The two-CD album features three parts: the original “Prospect Hill” album, the 2015 EP “What Got Over,” and “The Drum Major Instinct,” which includes 12 previously unissued instrumental tracks. His original song “I Can’t Do It Anymore” was released on a limited edition wax cylinder recording.
Recently, he released a cover of the Elmore James classic “Shake Your Money Maker,” recorded at Sun Studio in Memphis, alongside Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band and legendary guitarist Steve Cropper. He played his six-string banjo on Tyler Childers groundbreaking album “Long Violent History” and played jug alongside Branford Marsalis on the soundtrack to “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on Netflix.
In 2019, Flemons was chosen to be a Spotlight Artist at the Soundtrack of America event curated by Quincy Jones and director Steve McQueen. He was featured in the Bank of America and Ken Burns “Country Music” commercial that airs regularly on PBS. Also, Flemons had a successful international solo tour in Spain, France, Belgium, Holland, and served as a U.S. representative at the YodelFest in Munich, Germany.
In 2018, Flemons released a solo album titled “Dom Flemons Presents Black Cowboys” on Smithsonian Folkways and received a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. This recording is part of the African American Legacy Recordings series, co-produced with the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
“The Black Cowboys” album peaked at No. 4 and has spent over 55 weeks on the Billboard Bluegrass Charts and Flemons was nominated for Artist of The Year at the International Folk Music Awards, Best Acoustic Album at the Blues Music Awards, and Best Folk Album at the Liberia Awards.