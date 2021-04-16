CLEARWATER — The chart-topping, multi-national Celtic band Gaelic Storm will hit the stage Thursday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Gaelic Storm takes a true blue-collar, hard-nose approach to touring, consistently traveling the United States and visiting international stages more than 200 days a year, forging a unique path in the Celtic music world. The band’s current lineup includes Patrick Murphy, accordion, spoons, bodhrán, harmonica and lead vocals; Steve Twigger, guitar, bouzouki, mandolin and lead vocals; Ryan Lacey, djembe, doumbek, surdo, cajón, ukulele, vocals and various percussion; Peter Purvis, bagpipes, pipes and whistle; and Katie Grennan, fiddle and vocals.
“You have to see us live. We are the true workingman’s band,” said Lacey, who joined the lineup in 2003. “We still — and most likely always will — tour most of the year and that’s how we constantly hone our craft.”
It’s hard to imagine a band just coming into their own after 20 years of success, but that’s exactly what has happened with Gaelic Storm.
A multi-national Celtic juggernaut that grows stronger with each live performance, the band has logged two decades of touring and more than 2,000 shows. With the release of “Go Climb a Tree” in 2017, Gaelic Storm demonstrated that their music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers.
The band attributes their continued success to their fanatical audience. Their shows attract a diversified crowd. The country-music folks adore the storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition and the rockers simply relish the passion with which they play their instruments.
“The fans are the ones that have given us this life,” said Murphy. “We’re here for them.”
The dedication to live shows date all the way back to the mid-1990s, when Gaelic Storm kicked off its career as a pub band in Santa Monica, California. Due to their discovery at the pub, by the end of the decade, the musicians had appeared in the blockbuster film “Titanic” – in which they performed “An Irish Party in Third Class.” That laid the groundwork for a career that would eventually find them topping the Billboard World Chart six times, making appearances at mainstream music festivals and regularly headlining the largest Irish festivals across the country, all the while gaining a reputation as a genre-bending Irish rock band, whose songs mix Celtic traditions with something uniquely creative.