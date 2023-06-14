TAMPA — Black Midi will perform Saturday, June 24, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
Black Midi members include Geordie Greep on guitar and vocals, Cameron Picton on bass and vocals, and Morgan Simpson on drums. The trio formed in 2017 in London, focusing on a musical style that incorporates elements of math rock, progressive rock, post-punk and avant-jazz.
The band is touring in support of “Hellfire,” their third studio album, released in July 2022 on Rough Trade. It follows “Cavalcade,” released in 2021; and their debut album, “Schlagenheim,” released in 2019.
Singles from the most recent album include “Welcome to Hell,” “Eat Men Eat,” and “Sugar/Tzu,” a song which was released with a music video directed by Noel Paul that scored a win for Best Cinematography in a Video at the 2022 UK Music Video Awards.
The band says the main difference between “Cavalcade” and “Hellfire” is a switch from third-person to first-person storytelling. “Cavalcade” depicted everyone from cabaret singers to cult leaders, while “Hellfire” largely sticks to more morally suspect characters.
Said Greep: “If ‘Cavalcade’ was a drama, ‘Hellfire’ is like an epic action film. They’re characters. Almost everyone depicted is a kind of scumbag. Almost everything I write is from a true thing, something I experienced and exaggerated and wrote down.”
One song, “Sugar/Tzu,” centers on a futuristic boxing match wherein one of the contenders is assassinated by a young boy. It features the core band alongside Kaidi Akinnibi on sax, Joe Bristow on trombone and Ife Ogunjobi on trumpet. The voice of boxing announcer is provided by Hus Ragip.
“Hellfire” has been nominated in the category of Best Heavy Record at the 2023 Libera Awards, which will be presented on June 15 in New York.